Seven time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for his services to motorsport on Wednesday, just days after he lost out on what would have been a record eighth title after a pulsating last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand finale.
All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton
The 36-year-old Formula 1 great was knighted days after missing out on eighth championship title
The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England.
Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian great, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.
Hamilton lost out on the 2021 title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday.
The two rivals were equal on points before the final race in Abu Dhabi, where the 24 year old Dutchman and Red Bull Driver overtook Hamilton on the final lap to lift his maiden title and postpone Hamilton's hope of arecord-breaking eighth F1 Championship title.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng