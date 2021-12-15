All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton

Sky

The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian great, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

Hamilton lost out on the 2021 title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday.