RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton

Authors:

David Ben

The 36-year-old Formula 1 great was knighted days after missing out on eighth championship title

Prince Charles knights Sir Lewis Hamilton at the Windsor Castle on Wednesday
Prince Charles knights Sir Lewis Hamilton at the Windsor Castle on Wednesday

Seven time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for his services to motorsport on Wednesday, just days after he lost out on what would have been a record eighth title after a pulsating last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand finale.

Recommended articles
Lewis Hamilton poses with his mother Carmen Lockhart after he was welcomed into Knighthood on Wednesday
Lewis Hamilton poses with his mother Carmen Lockhart after he was welcomed into Knighthood on Wednesday Sky

The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian great, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

The Mercedes driver's title will now be known as Sir Lewis Hamilton
The Mercedes driver's title will now be known as Sir Lewis Hamilton Sky

Hamilton lost out on the 2021 title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday.

The two rivals were equal on points before the final race in Abu Dhabi, where the 24 year old Dutchman and Red Bull Driver overtook Hamilton on the final lap to lift his maiden title and postpone Hamilton's hope of arecord-breaking eighth F1 Championship title.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi sets hearts racing with Barcelona transfer hint

Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi sets hearts racing with Barcelona transfer hint

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Arsenal: All Arteta's options for Captain are problematic - Keown

Arsenal: All Arteta's options for Captain are problematic - Keown

All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton

All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton

Messi, De Bruyne, and other football stars react to Sergio Aguero's retirement

Messi, De Bruyne, and other football stars react to Sergio Aguero's retirement

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Trending

PSG welcomes Tom Holland as the Spider-Man Star poses in Iconic costume (Photos)

Spider-Man's Tom Holland at the Parc de Princes (PSG Instagram)

EXPLAINER: A breakdown of Lewis Hamilton's loss at 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton disappointed to loose Grand Prix finale at Abu Dhabi

Verstappen or Hamilton: Prepare for the wildest F1 finale ever

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Malaysia Grand Prix next to second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, in Sepang, on October 1, 2017

COVID-19: Novak Djokovic's inclusion in Australian Open sparks concern over vaccination uncertainty

Djokovic's uncertain vaccination status causes stir following his inclusion in Australian Open