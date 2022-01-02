Afrobeats Match Up: What would Shatta Wale and Burna Boy's FIFA 22 Cards look like?

Lately, these two have been in the news going head to head on bragging rights claim. On paper however, if ever there was an official match fixture between these two superstars , many might deem it as probably a "mis-match" in some ways and you wouldn't be entirely wrong to assume such as well.

One boasts far more accomplishments both in terms of awards and digital streams than the other.

Although we cannot, necessarily arrange a virtually simulated match because these artistes are not registered football players in the EA Sports FIFA 22 video game, but what if they were?

Both superstars are Kings of their own sounds with one ruling the Afro fusion genre and the other dominating the Afro-dancehall.

However, we look at what FIFA 22 OPR Cards these two Afrobeats superstars would be awarded if they were included the soccer video game franchise.

Shatta Wale - Ghana

Pulse Sports

As one of the greatest front-runners of Afro dancehall, Shatta Wale has broken boundaries with his sound.

He's incredible at churning out great dancehall jams and club bangers not just in Ghana but on the continent.

The Accra born, 27, is a certified hitmaker in his own right and equally a self proclaimed "Dancehall King".

Shatta has thrived on controversies for majority of his career and is equally deep-rooted in his sound and it quite shows most times when he drops records.

His greatest strength if he appeared in the game would be his Shooting which would be more than okay to award him 88 in that department since he's scored quite a number of hit records.

He would have to play in Attack unless the coach is ready to physically slug it out with him as attack would most likely be his preferred position.

48 rated Physicality is no surprise here either but an 83 for his passing and dribbling is fair to say the least going from the number of collaborations he's had and how well he performs on collaborations.

He'd most likely be awarded 69 for his Defense based on the level of legacy his music would leave as a mark for the next generation and a 78 for his Pace isn't far off going from the timeline how quickly he drops hits.

An OPR of 87 would make him one of the best players in the game.

Burna Boy - Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Burna boy is currently on the global scale as one of the core superstars taking Afrobeats to greater heights at the moment.

Widely considered by many as the most talented Nigerian artiste of his generation, Burna oozes incredible versatility and is a master of his own sound which he defines as "Afro fusion".

The self proclaimed "African Giant" is one of the most successful digital African artistes of all time and has already scooped home a Grammy award for his Twice As Tall album in early 2021.

The 30-year-old Port Harcourt native is a prolific singer, songwriter and performing act.

He's been previously involved in controversies but it's never quite been a medium or a stepping-stone for his mammoth success.

If Burna was in the FIFA 22 franchise, he would unarguably play as striker as he's guaranteed to score screamers and hits effortlessly.

Awarding him 91 for Shooting is very justifiable from how well his records bang, he would most likely get a 90 for Passing as he's really incredible on features both locally and internationally.

87 for his Dribbling is because of his deft versatility and his ability to cross-breed different genres easily, he's just naturally gifted in that department.

88 for Physicality is more than evident from his appearance, his athletic build has to count for something after all.

91- Pace is hardly even debatable because of his consistency in releasing hits be it singles or collabs and a solid 87 seals his Defensive attributes and how far he has taken Afrobeats to as well as the immense legacy he's poised to leave with his Afro fusion sound when he retires from the Industry.

Odogwu himself would earn at least a solid 92 OPR in FIFA 22 inevitably.

In conclusion, as stated earlier, you wouldn't be blowing a false alarm if you call a matchup on the pitch between these two superstars, a "mismatch".