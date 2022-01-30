Africa to experience first floating basketball Court in Lagos this February

David Ben
NBA Africa will unveil Africa's first floating basketball court at the Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos

NBA Africa and Hennessy - the world's best-selling cognac, earlier this week officially announced that Africa will host the first-ever NBA Cross over on February 5 at the Landmark Beach Front in Lagos, Nigeria.

The NBA Crossover is an invite-only lifestyle event that will showcase the core of the glitz and glam of the NBA culture through the music, fashion, art, style and even technology that surrounds basketball for what it's known for in the world today.

The NBA Crossover, Africa's first floating basketball court is set to be displayed at Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos from February 3rd- 5th.

Hennessy will also be the Presenting Partner of a celebrity basketball game at Landmark Beach Front featuring top Nigerian artists as well as industry and media personalities on February 5.

NBA Africa and Hennessy will also donate a basketball court to the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency at Ikorodu Recreational Park as part of their and Lagos State's commitment to providing people in the state with access to sport.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Hennessy President & CEO Laurent Boillot said, "We at Hennessy are thrilled to partner with NBA Africa to create this unforgettable experience in Lagos.

Nigeria is such an important market for both Hennessy and the NBA, and this event is something we've been looking forward to for some time

Henessy will partner with NBA to celebrate the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season
Henessy will partner with NBA to celebrate the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season Henessy/Instagram

The NBA and Hennessy have made a huge impact on urban culture across the globe, and this partnership event in Lagos will again showcase that our collective influence moves far beyond the court.

Over the past year, Hennessy has partnered with the NBA to showcase courts in iconic locations in Australia, China, and the UK, and it is now time for Nigeria to enter the game."

NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams also acknowledged his delight in celebrating the NBA's landmark 75th Anniversary Season with Hennessy.

"Nigerian players have had a tremendous impact on basketball and the NBA, and it is only fitting that we host our first NBA Crossover event on the continent in Lagos, where there is already tremendous talent and passion for the game," he said.

Throughout the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season, Hennessy will celebrate the tradition and mindset of basketball fans across Africa through a range of consumer events, activations as well as localized content as part of their continued trend of celebrating front-runners of "Never Stop. Never Settle" ethos which the NBA has shown with their passionate commitment to driving the culture forward.

