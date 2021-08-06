AFN says its former president is being tried in court for failed Puma deal

After seeing their kits not being used by Team Nigeria at the ongoing Olympics, German sportswear makers terminated their contract with AFN and threatened legal actions.

As Pulse explained in an article, the Puma deal was inked with the AFN when Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau was the president of the body.

Since then, Gusau only leads a faction of the AFN that is not backed by the Federal Government.

The Tony Okowa-led faction, backed by the Federal Government and who negotiated another kit deal for Team Nigeria at the Olympics, said they do not have any contractual documents signed with Puma.

They are also revealed that Gusau is still being tried in court for the failed Puma deal.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of AFN, Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, the AFN said they don't know about the contract outside of what has been written in the media.

"The AFN wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any contract as there was no document in the Secretariat of the federation pertaining to any contractual agreement with Puma," the AFN said in the media statement.

In the statement, the Okowa-led AFN revealed that Gusau had refused all orders to return the Puma kits in his possession to the body.

The body also said that Gusau signed the deal with Puma with most of his board in the AFN not aware of the details.

"Mr Gusau refused to heed the advice and acted as if only two out of 13 members constituted the former board of the federation and must be the only ones allowed to know details of the contract, citing a non-disclosure agreement. Yet Mr Gusau and Mr Adeleye reportedly negotiated the deal on behalf of the same board," the AFN said.

AFN, in the statement, also said they are saddened that Team Nigeria athletes missed out on the medal bonuses which was included in the Puma contrast.

"From the media release signed by Mr Gusau, we know such a bonus structure would have been available at the 2019 World Athletics Championship and we want to ask why such was not disclosed to the athletes to serve as a source of motivation for them and why Ese Brume who won a bronze medal in the long jump event at the Championship has not been paid," the AFN said.

The AFN also questioned how Gusau spent the money Puma has already paid as part of the deal.

"The AFN wishes to remind Nigerians that the criminal case arising from the PUMA deal the Inspector General of Police instituted against Mr Gusau and Mr Adeleye is still before the magistrate court in Abuja," the AFN also said.