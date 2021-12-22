AFCON: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players on FIFA 22

Futbin

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah begins this list as the best African player not just in the video game but in the world as well.

The 29-year-old Egyptian is currently at the peak of his prime and is one of the best players in the world.

This is however evident from his rapid growth in his OPR in the video game franchise. In FIFA 20, the Liverpool Star man was awarded a 90 OPR rating and also in FIFA 21, he maintained that rating.

It's only in this year's edition that EA Sports managed to give the mercurial attacker a downgrade to 89.

Nonetheless, he still boasts of impressive traits such as 90-Pace; making him one of the fastest players in the game,87- Shooting, 90- Dribbling; one of the best in the game as well as 75- Physicality.

Mo Salah is undoubtedly one of the greatest African players of his generation and tops the highest rated African players in FIFA 22 list.

2 Sadio Mane - (Senegal & Liverpool)

Futbin

Sadio Mane makes it the second Liverpool player to appear on the list with his OPR of 89, similar to his Liverpool teammate, Salah.

Sadio Mane is also a world class winger and one of the best players in his position in the world, if not the best actually. Mane is actually awarded a similar OPR to Salah as has been the case in the previous editions of the video game franchise.

In FIFA 22 though, Mane possesses different strengths compared to that of Salah.

The 29-year-old Senegalese boasts a greater Pace of 91, although he's been awarded 89 for his Dribbling, 83 for Shooting and 77 for Physicality, making him one of the very best players in the game generally and he comes second on this list.

3 Riyad Mahrez - (Algeria & Manchester City)

Futbin

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez comes third on this list. The Algerian menace is always a joy to watch in the Premier League and is one of the most entertaining players on the pitch.

The 30-year-old was awarded an OPR of 86 - an improvement in his last two ratings of 84 and 85 in previous editions of FIFA 20 and FIFA 21 respectively.

The former Leicester City man is blessed with magical feet naturally and so is awarded 90 for Dribbling in game, making him one of the masters of the art.

He's also awarded 81 - Pace, 81 - Passing, as well as 79 for Shooting.

Mahrez is technically one of the most gifted wingers in the game as well.

4 Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Futbin

Koulibaly becomes the second Senegalese to appear on this list.

The 29-year-old Napoli defender and Vice Captain is often being touted as the best center back in Africa and is rated an 86 OPR in FIFA 22.

The 6ft 2 beast is a mammoth colossal beast at the heart of any defense.

Koulibaly has seen his OPR in the video game series downgrade overtime since peaking an OPR of 89 in FIFA 20, he got a downgrade in FIFA 21 as they awarded him 88 as well.

Although this downgrades are largely influenced by his injuries overtime in season but still his 87- Defense and 85- Physicality still makes him one of the best defenders in Serie A and the game as well.

He's also awarded an impressive 81 for Pace. The Senegalese is the best African defender in the game.

5 Wilfred Ndidi - (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Futbin

Nigerian International, Wilfred Ndidi comes 5th on this list. The Leicester City man is rated an impressive 85 OPR.

Ndidi is the highest rated Nigerian player in FIFA 22 and the only one to appear on the list. His incredible work rate at the center of the pitch earned him an impressive 87 for his Defensive contribution and 83 - Physicality.

The main strengths of the 25-year-old is clearly highlighted in his OPR.

Ndidi is one of the best players in his position both in the Premier League and world football as well.

He's a master tackler as well, although not much justice was done to the Nigerian's shooting which is a lot better than what EA Sports might have thought when awarding him 62 for Shooting.

He completes the top 5 highest rated African players on this list.

6 Achraf Hakimi - (Morocco & PSG)

Futbin

PSG wingback, Hakimi is also awarded an 85 OPR in FIFA 22. The 23 year old Moroccan is one of the best wingbacks on the planet.

Prior to his mega money move to the Parisans, he was a huge success with Inter Milan helping them win the Scudetto.

The 23-year-old young defender is unarguably the best Right Back in Africa.

The former Dortmund man is awarded an astonishing 95- Pace (making him one of the video game's ultimate speedstars), 83- Dribbling as well as 78- Passing.

Hakimi also possesses good finishing qualities from his Wingback position as well.

7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - (Gabon & Arsenal)

Futbin

Gabonese Captain and Arsenal striker Aubameyang was awarded an OPR of 85.

The 32-year-old striker was awarded a downgrade in the latest edition following his 88 OPR in FIFA 20 and 87 OPR in FIFA 21.

Aubameyang is the only Gabonese to appear on this list.

The Gabonese talisman still boasts an impressive 89-Pace , 85- Shooting and 80- Dribbling.

The former African Player of the Year winner remains of the best African finishers in the game and is 7th on this list. He's also a decent bargain for FUT gamers working on a budget.

8 Franck Kessie - (Ivory Coast & AC Milan)

Futbin

AC Milan's midfield mainstay Kessie is awarded an OPR of 84 in FIFA 22, a huge improvement compared to his previous ratings.

FIFA 22 makes it the first time the 25-year-old Ivorian crosses the 80 ratings mark after a stellar season saw AC Milan return to the Champions League.

Kessie's main strengths is evident in his 87- Physicality, 82- Defense as well as 80- Dribbling.

Kessie is one of the best midfielders in Africa at the moment and is also one of the most accurate penalty takers in AC Milan. Kessie possesses strong leadership qualities, which affects team chemistry as well for FUT fans looking to get quality midfielders at a reasonable price.

9 Hakim Ziyech - (Morocco & Chelsea FC)

Futbin

Chelsea attacker, Hakim Ziyech is awarded an 84 OPR in FIFA 22. The 28 year old is the second Moroccan to appear on the list.

The Moroccan playmaker was downgraded compared to his 85 rating in the last two editions. Ziyech boasts an impressive 87- Passing, 83- Dribbling and 78- Pace.

He's also awarded a 5 Star skill mover and even though he's not quite been the revelation he was at Ajax following his move to Chelsea, he is still one of the best African playmakers at the moment.

10 Thomas Partey - (Ghana & Arsenal FC)

Futbin

Thomas Partey is the only Ghanian to appear on the list. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was awarded 83 OPR in FIFA 22.

The 28-year-old got a downgrade from his 84 OPR in the previous edition, FIFA 21. The former Europa League winner still boasts 84- Physicality, 81- Dribbling and 82- Passing. However, EA Sports didn't quite do justice to his shooting which is much better than his 71 rating.

The Arsenal man hasn't had a great start to life in London largely because of his injuries but he still remains one of the best midfielders on the continent and rounds up the Top 10 list.