While the main headlines from UFC 259 might not be that complimentary for Nigeria interests but Nigerians can get solace from a win in one of the early preliminary cards.

Nigerian MMA fighter got a massive win with Kennedy Nzechukwu’s violent knockout of New Zealander Carlos Ulberg.

It was an interesting bout that saw Nzechukwu survive an early barrage from Ulberg to demolish the New Zealander.

In the opening minute of the fight, Ulberg rocked Nzechukwu with a high kick. The Nigerian survived and found success with his sneaky left hand.

Having fully recovered, Nzechukwu and Ulberg exchanged some punches early in Round 2 before the Nigerian caught him with a violent right hand amid an exchange.

Nzechukwu swarmed Ulberg before the referee ended the bout after a few follow-up shots. The UFV gave the bout the Fight of the Night of UFC 259.

Adesanya watched the fight with keen interest but not because of the Nigerian roots he shares with Nzechukwu but because of Ulberg, his teammate and training partner.

Nzechukwu is proving to be a tough kid. He didn’t look like it at his UFC debut in March 2019 when he lost via triangle choke in the third round to Paul Craig.

Since that debut loss, he has now won back to back UFC fights following this win.

All these have happened quickly for Nzechukwu, who only started training in MMA in 2015.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Nzechukwu moved to the United States with his family in 2010. He represents Nigeria in his fights.