Adekuoroye and Nigeria's team to World Wrestling Championship

Adekuoroye, Oborodudu to represent Nigeria at World Wrestling Championship in Budapest

Only four athletes have been selected to represent Nigeria at the upcoming 2018 World Wrestling Championship.

  • Published:
Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria celebrates victory over Pooja Dhanda of India in the Women's Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal match play The wrestling championship is upon us (Hannah Peters Getty Images)

Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Onyebuchi have all been selected to represent team Nigeria at the 2018 World Wrestling Championship which will hold in Budapest, Hungary.

The four athletes who are women will be the ones to compete at this year's world event and are set to leave the shores on the country  on Wednesday, October 17.

Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria celebrates victory over Danielle Lappage of Canada in the Women's Freestyle 68 kg play Blessing Oborududu is one of the best wrestlers in Nigeria (Hannah Peters Getty Images)

 

In a report by the Guardian, Daniel Igali President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation confirmed the selected athletes to represent the country and also revealed that more would have if there were enough fundings after an impressive showing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He said,  “Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Oyebuchi are the only four female wrestlers that will be traveling to Budapest, Hungary on October 20, to represent the country at the World Wrestling Championship.”

“We would have loved to go to Budapest with 15 athletes if we had the funds. They are the ones we are sure to have the best chance of picking medals because they are our best athletes.”

Wrestling Championship play Daniel Igali says the wrestlers are well prepared for the World Championship (The Nation)

 

Igali however assured Nigerian that the selected wrestlers are in top condition for the tournament as they have been preparing for a very long time.

He said, “The wrestlers have been in the camp training rigorously in preparation for the championship for almost five weeks now in Bayelsa.

"It is one of the longest times they ever spent training for the world championship.”

Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria celebrates victory over Pooja Dhanda of India in the Women's Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal match play Adekuoroye is the most experienced wrestler in the team (Hannah Peters Getty Images)

 

The event is expected to hold from Saturday, October 20 till Sunday, October 28.

Of the four wrestlers that will be representing Nigeria at the games Adekuoroye is the only medal winner with experience with a silver and bronze but will be motivated with their medal haul at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

