Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Onyebuchi have all been selected to represent team Nigeria at the 2018 World Wrestling Championship which will hold in Budapest, Hungary.

The four athletes who are women will be the ones to compete at this year's world event and are set to leave the shores on the country on Wednesday, October 17.

In a report by the Guardian, Daniel Igali President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation confirmed the selected athletes to represent the country and also revealed that more would have if there were enough fundings after an impressive showing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games .

He said, “Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Oyebuchi are the only four female wrestlers that will be traveling to Budapest, Hungary on October 20, to represent the country at the World Wrestling Championship.”

“We would have loved to go to Budapest with 15 athletes if we had the funds. They are the ones we are sure to have the best chance of picking medals because they are our best athletes.”

Igali however assured Nigerian that the selected wrestlers are in top condition for the tournament as they have been preparing for a very long time.

He said, “The wrestlers have been in the camp training rigorously in preparation for the championship for almost five weeks now in Bayelsa.

"It is one of the longest times they ever spent training for the world championship.”

The event is expected to hold from Saturday, October 20 till Sunday, October 28.