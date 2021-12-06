F1: Abu Dhabi far from the Endgame of Hamilton Verstappen Epic Rivalry

AP

That result interestingly means Hamilton's quest for a record breaking eighth Championship title would be down to a final showdown in Yas Merina, Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen could only settle for second place at the just concluded Grand Prix in Jeddah but would no doubt be itching to upset Hamilton's ambition as well as eyeing his first ever Championship title in their final race of 2021.

It's a last dance that promises to be perhaps one of the greatest races in Formula 1 history.

The race in Abu Dhabi will by no chance end the Mercedes - Red Bull rivalry despite who wins it. It could go either ways really being that Verstappen could win it and increase his point lead over Hamilton as well as making the 7 time World Champion wait longer for that 8th title, a feat that an unapologetic Verstappen would no doubt be proud of.

Hamilton on the other hand could also win and extend his lead over Verstappen as well as ultimately clinching his 8th title to settle once and for all the title of the greatest in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen is probably one of the most determined and strong spirited drivers in F1 history and even though he's nowhere near Hamilton's level in terms of achievements, the 23 year old dutch driver has already made an impression in the division and his rivalry with Hamilton has been the highlight of Formula 1 all 2021.

Expect it to continue going into the New year. Even if Hamilton claims his 8th title next week, you can bet that Verstappen will seek to move ahead of the 36 year old British driver on points and aim to remain ahead once that is achieved making it a perfect edge to hang on to but for only a long as Hamilton keeps racing.

From contentious clashes on the racing track to even social media feud; the dramatic duel has been one of the fiercest in modern times making it the perfect blockbuster for lovers of the racing game.