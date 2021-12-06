RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

F1: Abu Dhabi far from the Endgame of Hamilton Verstappen Epic Rivalry

Authors:

David Ben

Final showdown at Abu Dhabi will not be the end of the Mercedes- Red Bull saga regardless of the winner.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (via Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (via Instagram)

The inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand prix that happened this past weekend saw Mercedes star driver Lewis Hamilton claim another win to go level on points with Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the Formula 1 rankings despite the series of chaotic events that occurred on the evening.

Recommended articles
Hamilton celebrates Saudi GP win
Hamilton celebrates Saudi GP win AP

That result interestingly means Hamilton's quest for a record breaking eighth Championship title would be down to a final showdown in Yas Merina, Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Vertsappen (Left) & Hamilton's (Right) epic F1 rivalry isn't ending anytime soon.
Vertsappen (Left) & Hamilton's (Right) epic F1 rivalry isn't ending anytime soon. Instagram

Red Bull's Max Verstappen could only settle for second place at the just concluded Grand Prix in Jeddah but would no doubt be itching to upset Hamilton's ambition as well as eyeing his first ever Championship title in their final race of 2021.

It's a last dance that promises to be perhaps one of the greatest races in Formula 1 history.

The race in Abu Dhabi will by no chance end the Mercedes - Red Bull rivalry despite who wins it. It could go either ways really being that Verstappen could win it and increase his point lead over Hamilton as well as making the 7 time World Champion wait longer for that 8th title, a feat that an unapologetic Verstappen would no doubt be proud of.

Hamilton on the other hand could also win and extend his lead over Verstappen as well as ultimately clinching his 8th title to settle once and for all the title of the greatest in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen and Hamilton collided again at the Saudi Grand Prix this weekend.
Verstappen and Hamilton collided again at the Saudi Grand Prix this weekend. Instagram

Verstappen is probably one of the most determined and strong spirited drivers in F1 history and even though he's nowhere near Hamilton's level in terms of achievements, the 23 year old dutch driver has already made an impression in the division and his rivalry with Hamilton has been the highlight of Formula 1 all 2021.

Expect it to continue going into the New year. Even if Hamilton claims his 8th title next week, you can bet that Verstappen will seek to move ahead of the 36 year old British driver on points and aim to remain ahead once that is achieved making it a perfect edge to hang on to but for only a long as Hamilton keeps racing.

From contentious clashes on the racing track to even social media feud; the dramatic duel has been one of the fiercest in modern times making it the perfect blockbuster for lovers of the racing game.

The final race in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to hold in the Marina Circuit on December 15 as the Formula 1 season finale gears up for yet another dramatic epilogue.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu: 17-year-old Nigerian star scores 1st professional goal for Rennes in Ligue 1

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu: 17-year-old Nigerian star scores 1st professional goal for Rennes in Ligue 1

Rafael da Silva: Former Manchester United defender shows off amazing 'Theatre of dreams' tattoo

Rafael da Silva: Former Manchester United defender shows off amazing 'Theatre of dreams' tattoo

F1: Abu Dhabi far from the Endgame of Hamilton Verstappen Epic Rivalry

F1: Abu Dhabi far from the Endgame of Hamilton Verstappen Epic Rivalry

Atletico troubles bring fresh scrutiny on Simeone ahead of Porto decider

Atletico troubles bring fresh scrutiny on Simeone ahead of Porto decider

Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit

Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Juve sink lowly Genoa to keep Shevchenko winless

Juve sink lowly Genoa to keep Shevchenko winless

New York City beats Covid-hit Union to reach MLS Cup final

New York City beats Covid-hit Union to reach MLS Cup final

Hearts of Oak flop again in north Africa as Algerians score four

Hearts of Oak flop again in north Africa as Algerians score four

Trending

Lebron James next sneaker edition to be unveiled this December

Lebron James Space Jam: A New Legacy collection {Instagram)

Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

FIFA 22 Cover via Google

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich

Spider-Son shines in Spurs win

Giannis recent NFT deal is just another win for tech in the world of sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Instagram/Giannis Antetokounmpo)