'Chelsea finish me' and 4 other heartbreaking Nigerian betting stories from the weekend

In Nigeria, millions of naira are being pumped into mainstream betting as punters across the nation tirelessly struggle to win the bookies as often as possible.

For some, it might just be a side hustle while for others; it is the primary source by which they can put food on their tables.

However, the footballing weekend is always bound to deliver unto us drama unending and this weekend was certainly not an exception.

Five Nigerians tell us the games on their betting tickets that came between them and a satisfying credit alert this weekend.

1 Adekunle (26) - 'Atalanta just Useless'

" Imagine Atalanta abi wetin dem dey call dem sef. I played these guys in 4 of my tickets including my surest one.

How dem go loose to Cali.. abi.Cagiri...abi wetin be dat team name? People wey dey almost second abi third to last.

Pulse Sports

Them come still get red card join. Win - them no win, Okay play me corners - dem no play, Score first half - dem no score, Okay make dem score una first half - dem no still gree.

The first game on those tickets just cut all at once. See 40k wey I for chop. Atalanta just useless. Aje!! "

2 Obinna (29) - 'Chelsea finish me'

' How Chelsea take even win Champions league? Abeg ...I say make I ask coz those guys no be am at all.

Chelsea just dey lucky. Dem no sabi play anything and I no go ever play dem again until dem decide to get sense.

Pulse Sports

Na only dem wey finish me, all the other people don do am. Even Bayern wey fear me, dem do am, Napoli nko? dem do am.

Big team big team, yet ordinary Plymouth dem no fit win...Shame on dem not me. I use 2k play dat sure game. Na dat dia yeye odd deceive me honestly. "

3 Babajide (33) - 'Sentiment cost me'

'' I didn't actually want to play on Saturday, I was tempted but I wanted to study the results from Saturday, so I'll use it against Sunday.

Pulse Sports

Funny enough my team was playing - Barcelona and I never believed we would win Atletico. Forget about the signings, Barca hasn't been good at all, Xavi is trying but Simeone has more experience and I felt that would work for them.

And as soon as the game began, I like.....staked the bet live, like in-play.

I went for Atletico - Win or Draw, and they even scored first.

Pulse Sports

In my mind, I was like aahh... I knew it and I was pained a bit but I didn't care as long as I win my bet.

In the end, they lost 4-2 and I've just been regretting really. Not coz of the money I put in, what is 5k? but I admit my sentiment cost me that game. It was a risk anyway"

4 Jude (23) - 'It can never be well with Nice, Atalanta and Sevilla'

" Omooo, I'm just so angry right now.

So somebody can't even bank on 5 odds again. Imagine Nice, these guys that normally score for fun, just decided all of a sudden that they won't score, even worse lost the match. That is one.

Pulse Sports

Then Atalanta; I don't even know what happened, they didn't score that their last game against Lazio so me I thought already, Cagliari would be beaten mercilessly but instead, they lost. I played them Home Win and Over 1.5.

Sevilla's case is just, those guys are not even applying pressure as they should on Madrid, they want to challenge for title but yet can't do without 'Okra soup'.

Just to score 1 goal, even if they end up drawing the game, that's their business.

They should have at least scored. You see these three teams, it can never be well with them. 5k gone like that.

5 Happiness (25) - 'I for no even play dem at all'

" Well, this weekend get as e be sha. Most games go well but on a low e still take style get some small small 'K leg' .

Like me now, Man U don already 'nzuzu' on Friday, cut my 10k - I leave am.

Say make I chill till Sunday, no mean say I be mumu or anything. This people for Belgium - Brugge mess me up again.

How dem go dey home still collect, come still chop 2 red card...Immediately I see that first red card, me I know say wahala go dey dat match. And this slip na just 8k wey I for chop with 100naira.