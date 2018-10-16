Pulse.ng logo
2018 Youth Olympic Games : Nigeria snag Gold and Silver Medals

Nigeria's team to the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games finally get on the medals table.

  • Published:
Rosemary Chukwuma play Rosemary Chukwu won Nigeria her first medal at the ongoing youth games (Nig Athletics)

Rosemary Chukwuma and Alaba Akintola have won Nigeria a gold and silver medal respectively in the sprint events of the ongoing 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The Nigeria team were yet to register a medal at the competition that started on Saturday, October 6.

Rosemary Chukwuma

Rosemary Chukwuma won Nigeria’s first medal at the tournament when she snagged the 100m.

Rosemary Chukwuma play Rosemary Chukwuma improved on her time to emerge winner of the 100m event (Nig Athletics)

 

She registered 12.03 seconds in her preliminary round before cutting almost a second to run 11.17 seconds and claim gold.

Rosemary beat Santa Lucia’s Julien Alfred who took silver, while Ecuador’s Gabriela Anahi Suarez took bronze.

Speaking after her achievement RoseMary stated that she is delighted with her achievement after a bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

play Rosemary won a gold medal for Nigeria

 

She said, "I am happy and satisfied because before coming to Argentina I did not have good results," Chukuma said. "I was scared that I would not get what I hoped for at these Games. I did not think that it was possible, but God sees to everything.

 

“I started to train in 2016 and I traveled to Australia last year to prepare in this discipline, then continued training in Nigeria."

Alaba Akintola

While Nigeria won a Gold medal in women’s 100m event Alaba Akintola gave his best and eventually emerged a silver medal winner.

Alaba Akintola play Alaba Akintola could not replicate the heroics of Rosemary in the mens event (Nigeria Athletics)

South African Luke Davids beat Akintola to the Gold medal with Japan's Seiryo Ikeda claiming the bronze medal.

The victory for Nigeria comes after the medal haul at the 2018 Commonwealth Games earlier in the year.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

