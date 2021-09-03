RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

2 more medals for Team Nigeria at 2020 Paralympics

Two Bronze Medals from Shut Put and Table Tennis.

Nigeria win medals in Table Tennis and Shot Put at 2020 Paralympic (Getty Images)
After the one-way traffic six-medal win in Powerlifting, Team Nigeria has won more medals at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, from other sports.

On Monday, September 1, 2021, the Table Tennis duo of Tajudeen Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi took home a Bronze Medal.

They lost in the 2-0 to Australia in Class 9-10 men's Team event. In the Table Tennis Team Event at the Paralympics, losing semifinalists get awarded a Bronze medal without any playoff to ascertain a winner.

The following day, another Bronze Medal came through Eucharia Iyiazi, who threw a Season's Best of 10.40m in Women's F57 Shot Put.

Iyiazi throw usurped Mexico's Angel Ortiz-Hernadez on countback to continue her winning streak at Paralympic Games since her debut in Athens 2004.

