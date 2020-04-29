As Nigerian immigration continues to soar in the United States of America, millions of kids of Nigerian descent are popping off in every sphere.

In medicine, sports, there is always a 'last name that rings a bell to Nigerians.

At the 2020 NFL Draft that was held virtually via videoconferencing from April Tuesday, 23 to Saturday, 25, 2020.

We look at 10 players of Nigerian descent who were drafted this year.

1. Jeff Okudah ( No. 3 pick Detroit Lions)

Jeff Okudah (Instagram/Jeff Okudah) Instagram

As the No. 3 draft pick, Jeff Okudah is the highest of the bunch. Okudah was born to Nigerian parents who migrated to the United States of America in 1990 although not much is seen about his father in the media.

It’s his mother, Marie that Okudah often talks about. Marie died of lymphoma in 2017 just days after Okudah left for Ohio State to play college American Football where he established himself as the best cornerback in his draft class.

Okudah started playing football at South Grand Prairie High School where he first started making waves. His mum Maria though, was not a fan of the sports as she considered it too violent.

Although she was a fan of soccer, always watching the Super Eagles of Nigeria, she, however, suppported her son’s career.

Okudah always talks about his mum, and wrote an emotional letter to her in a post on The Players' Tribune where he also announced that he was entering the draft pick.

The 20-year-old was drafted by the Detroit Lions at the pick.

Okudah has never been on record talking about Nigeria so it is not known how much he identifies with his Nigerian roots.

He was however raised in Nigerian homes. After his mum died, his aunt Jane Obodo and her husband Patrick became his guardian.

2. Noah Igbinoghene (30th pick by Miami Dolphins)

Noah Igbinoghene (Instagram/Noah Igbinoghene) Instagram

A cornerback, Igbinoghene was drafted 30th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the draft.

Born in Trussville, Alabama, Igbinoghene was raised by Nigerian parents who represented Nigeria as athletes.

His father Festus was a Nigerian athlete that won a bronze medal for his country at the 1990 Commonwealth Games and also competed in the men's triple jump at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The mother Faith Igbinoghene was an Olympic athlete in track and field and was part of the relay team that won a Bronze medal at the 1992 Olympic Games.

Both Festus and Faith also competed for schools in the United States and both were beside Igbinoghene on draft night.

3. Josh Uche (60th pick by the New England Patriots)

Josh Uche (Instagram/Josh Uche) Instagram

Born to Nigerian parents in Miami, Uche was drafted as the 60th pick by the New England Patriots on the second-round pick.

The linebacker played his college football at Michigan State from where he was drafted.

Both of Uche’s parents immigrated from Nigeria; his dad Emmanuel is an engineer and architect.

In an interview with NFL.com ahead of the draft, Uche said his household was more committed to soccer and basketball than football.

4. Julian Okwara (67th pick by Detroit Lions)

Julian Okwara (Instagram/Julian Okwara) Instagram

Detroit on the draft day selected two players of Nigerian descent. The second was Julian Okwara who was selected in the third round as the 67th pick.

At Detroit, Okwara will also be joining his elder brother Romeo Okwara. A video of both brothers hugging when Julian was selected on the virtual draft night warmed the hearts of many.

“We about to be roommates,” Julian says, “you about ready to pay my rent boy,” Romero replies.

Described as a gifted pass-rusher, Okwara was born in London but grew up in the Lekki area of Lagos. He moved to North Carolina when he was eight.

Growing up in Lagos, Okwara and his brother Romeo played soccer and basketball but picked up football when they moved to North Carolina.

Okwara just like his brother Romeo attended Ardrey Kell High School in North Carolina and played college basketball in Notre Dame. although they never played together.

“I actually remember Nigeria a lot and actually went back for the first time in 12 years this last summer,” Okwara told NBC Sports.

“So last year I went back home and spent time with my daddy and see some friends and families.

“I spent time with them, just went back to where I was from, my roots. It was definitely nice and a great experience for me to got back, especially having been gone for 12 years.

“To spend time with my family to see things I haven’t seen in awhile, people who rooted for me and got me into where I am.”

5. Michael Ojemudia (77th pick by Denver Broncos)

Michael Ojemudia (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

A cornerback, Michael Ojumudia was selected from Iowa as the 77th-overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the third round.

Ojumedia was born in the United States of America to Dennis and Bose who emigrated from Nigeria in 1980.

Dennis used to work as an engineer for Ford Motor Company while his mum Bose is a health care worker. Dennis and Bose both founded DenBos Home Health Care in the Detroit suburbs.

Ojemudia shares his dad’s passion for cars and planned to work in automobiles if his football career didn’t work out.

6. Albert Okwuegbunam (118th pick by Denver Broncos)

Albert Okwuegbunam (Instagram/Albert Okwuegbunam) Instagram

Okwuegbunam was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round with the 118th overall pick in the draft from the University of Missouri.

Okwuegbunam was born in Illinois to Albert Sr. who immigrated to the United States from Nigeria when he was 19. His mum is caucasian.

His dad came to the United States for his university education and played soccer at Lincoln Land Community College.

His father is a huge supporter of Okwuegbunam and used to watch his every game at Missouri. He remains a figure in the life of the tight end.

7. Hakeem Adeniji (180th pick by Cincinnati Bengals)

Hakeem Adeniji (Instagram/Hakeem Adeniji) Instagram

Hakeem Adeniji played college football at the University of Kansas before he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 180th overall selection in the sixth round of the draft.

Born in Texas, not much is known about Adeniji’s family although it is recorded that his mother Semia was a TV presenter in Nigeria before the family moved to Dallas.

Adeniji also idenitifies with his Nigerian root and has the Nigerian flag on his Twitter profile.

8. Michael Onwenu (182nd pick by New England Patriots)

Michael Onwenu (Instagram/Michael Onwenu) Instagram

After his college career at Michigan State, Michael Onwenu was selected by New England Patriots.

Born in Detroit, Onwenu has Nigerian parents Stephen and Roseline who were both born in Nigeria and later moved to the United States of America.

The 22-year-old Guard identifies with his Nigerian roots and has the Nigerian flag on his social media profiles.

Michael Onwenu and his family (Instagram) Instagram

He has also spent time in Nigeria along with his parents.

"We went back to Nigeria about three times for a month at a time," Onwenu once said in an interview.

9. Prince Tega Wanogho ( 210th pick by overall pick by Philadelphia Eagles)

One of the most riveting ‘from nothing-to-something' stories from this year’s NFL draft, Prince Tega Wangogo’s journey from Warri to the NFL is the dream the average Nigerian can connect with.

Born in Warri, Wanogho is the seventh of nine children from the Nigerian city of Warri. His grandfather was a king in Orogun, hence the name Prince.

It was the game of basketball that he fell in love with and he wasn’t bad at it.

Prince Tega Wanogho (Insatgram/Prince Tega Wanogho) Instagram

He had enough talent to draw the attention of scouts who offered him a scholarship to study at the Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Alabama in 2014.

It was in High School he learnt how to play football, a sport he knew so little of and just a year later, he got into Auburn University.

A few years later, he made the NFL Draft and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round with the 210th overall pick.

Wanogho is a frequent visitor to Warri but he hasn’t visited again since his mother Princess Onome Wanogho died unexpectedly in February 2017. His dad had died earlier when he was 10.

He, however, has not forgotten home and hopes to one day return to Warri and sponsor camps like the one that sent him to the United States of America.

10. Justin Madubuike (71st pick by Baltimore Ravens)

Justin Madubuike (Instagram/Justin Madubuike) Twitter

Born in Texas to Nigerian parents, Justin Madubuike was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 71st pick in the draft.

The defensive end played college football at Texas A&M University before he was drafted.

Madubuike identifies as a Nigerian although he is an American. He is the second oldest of four children.

“Family is everything in Nigerian culture,” Madubuike told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram while talking about having his family together for the virtual draft night.

Justin Madubuike (Dallas News) Facebook

“We’re very proud and very loving and very determined people who have certain expectations for our siblings and children. We have a certain respect and moral code, so being Nigerian is definitely a prideful thing.”

Madubuike also credits his parents, Nigerian immigrants Festus and Maureen for his successes so far.

“They told me hard work brings good things to your family,” Madubuike told Dallas News.

“It makes you stay driven, goal-oriented to keep working hard, to not settle for less. And to have a goal, have a dream, have a vision and go after it and not let anyone stop you.”