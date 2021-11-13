RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Fans invade pitch for Salah selfies during World Cup qualifier

The World Cup qualifier between Angola and Egypt had to be stopped on several occasions.

Salah
Salah

The Pharaohs of Egypt labored to a 2-2 draw away against Angola in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier played on Friday, November 12th.

The game was an exciting encounter which produced four goals and late drama but the star of the show was Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Angola took a two-goal lead at the de Novembro Stadium and were on course to claim three points.

Egypt stormed back with two late goals to earn a point to top their group and seal a place in the next phase of the qualification series.

With his team down early in the game, Salah who is Egypt's captain was able to inspire a comeback providing both assists for both goals scored by Mohamed Elneny and Akram Tawfik despite constant interruptions.

The game was marred with controversy as fans on several occasions invaded the pitch.

The reason for the pitch invasion was to get a glimpse of Salah one 0of the best footballer in the world.

Salah
Salah Pulse Nigeria

Fans came on to the pitch with mobile fans to take selfies with Salah which caused a stop to the game. The police had to step in multiple times to save Salah from onrushing pitch invaders.

Salah was able to leave the game with the help of security in the midst of adoring fans who wanted to get a picture with him.

