“They asked us not to wear our flags” - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

The Nigerian-born featherweight is known for being openly proud of his Nigerian heritage by sporting the country’s colours before, during and after fights.

However, he came into his last fight against Don Shainis without the trademark Nigerian bandana and has now explained why in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports.

Sodiq Yusuff spoke to Pulse Sports on the unavailability of his green and white bandana against Shainis on October 2, stating that the UFC negated the idea.

“This was my first fight where they asked us not to wear our flags so I couldn't wear my bandana,” Yusuf said to Pulse Sports.

“We think it had something to do with the whole Russia-Ukraine crisis so they didn't want them flying their flags and because they didn't want to look like they were singling them out, they just asked everyone not to fly their flags,” Yusuf said to rationalise the decision.

The inconvenience did not have any impact on the result of the fight though as Yusuff defeated Shainis within 30 seconds with a brutal guillotine.

