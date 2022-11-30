Nigerian–American mixed martial artist (MMA) star Sodiq Olamide Yusuff has made a strong statement ahead of the 2023 general elections.
UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023
The 29-year-old Yusuff is one of Nigeria's contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) along with other stars such as Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi
Yusuff teamed up with Peter Gregory Obi CON a Nigerian businessman and politician who is the Presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party for the upcoming general elections.
The featherweight contender took to his official social media platforms to make a bold statement ahead of the 2023 Nigerian general elections.
Yusuff posted a photo with Obi along with a message to endorse the Labour Party candidate for the highest office in the country.
The message by Yusuff said, "It was a pleasure to meet @peterobigregory and I want to publicly show my support for Mr. Obi our future president, and the change Nigeria needs!
"To my brothers and sisters back home, get out and vote! It is crucial for all of us🇳🇬 #peterobi #obidient #peterobi4president2023."
Obi served as governor of Anambra for two terms until 2014 and is the favorite among the youthful population according to several indicators.
Yusuff has now decided to back Obi ahead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu former Lagos State Governor for two terms and Atiku Abubakar a former vice-president.
Yusuff beat Don Shainis in his last UFC fight and is expected to return to the octagon next year to challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia.
