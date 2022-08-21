Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

In the early hours of Sunday, August 21 Edwards defeated Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman at UFC 278.

Usman came into the fight listening to American rapper and singer Tobechukwu Dubem "Tobe" Nwigwe,

Edwards took down Usman to start the first round but Usman bounced back to take the second round.

Usman continued to dominate the third round and fourth round taking down Edwards on several occasions.

With Usman comfortably up on the judges scorecard, Edwards had to produce something special.

The Birmingham star did not disappoint as with seconds to go, he produced an overhead kick to take out Usman.

Leon Edwards is now is the first British fighter to become world champion in the UFC.

Reactions as Usman is knocked out by Leon Edwards

Nigerians took to social media in shock after Usman suffered his first loss in over 10 fights.

Usman controlled the fight but the knock out in the last seconds meant his efforts was in vain.

Nigerian blamed Usman's coaches for not managing the fight with just a minute left before Edwards knock out.