Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  MMA

Nigerian wants 3rd fight as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman with incredible leg kick at UFC 278.

Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Jamaican-born British professional mixed martial artist Leon Edwards is the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 21 Edwards defeated Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman at UFC 278.

Usman came into the fight listening to American rapper and singer Tobechukwu Dubem "Tobe" Nwigwe,

Edwards took down Usman to start the first round but Usman bounced back to take the second round.

Usman continued to dominate the third round and fourth round taking down Edwards on several occasions.

Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards Pulse Nigeria

With Usman comfortably up on the judges scorecard, Edwards had to produce something special.

The Birmingham star did not disappoint as with seconds to go, he produced an overhead kick to take out Usman.

Leon Edwards produced something special against Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards produced something special against Kamaru Usman Pulse Nigeria

Leon Edwards is now is the first British fighter to become world champion in the UFC.

Nigerians took to social media in shock after Usman suffered his first loss in over 10 fights.

Usman controlled the fight but the knock out in the last seconds meant his efforts was in vain.

Usman suffered his first loss in over 10 fights.
Usman suffered his first loss in over 10 fights. Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian blamed Usman's coaches for not managing the fight with just a minute left before Edwards knock out.

Usman defeated Edwards in 2015 and with the British fighter getting revenge, Nigerian called for a third fight.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight

Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight

Anthony Joshua in tears explaining loss to Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Anthony Joshua in tears explaining loss to Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

'I am heavy'- Anthony Joshua gives odd reason for loss to Oleksandr Usyk

'I am heavy'- Anthony Joshua gives odd reason for loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder mocks Anthony Joshua after 2nd loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder mocks Anthony Joshua after 2nd loss to Oleksandr Usyk

'Usyk's chin is made from Granite' - Reactions as Anthony Joshua fails to reclaim heavyweight belts in rematch

'Usyk's chin is made from Granite' - Reactions as Anthony Joshua fails to reclaim heavyweight belts in rematch

Trending

Time and where to watch Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards UFC 278 clash
UFC 278

Time and where to watch Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch
UFC 278

'I go soon beat person pikin again' - Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch

Kamaru Usman teams up with Nigerian NBA star Udoka Azubuike in Utah ahead of Edwards rematch
UFC 278

Kamaru Usman teams up with Nigerian NBA star Udoka Azubuike in Utah ahead of Edwards rematch