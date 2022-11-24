UFC

Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  MMA

Not a house, not cars UFC star Kennedy Nzechukwu wants to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage.

Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage
Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage

Nigerian mixed martial artist Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Ion Cuțelaba in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight bout in Vegas.

Recommended articles

Nzechukwu had to overcome a first round where he struggled to keep Cuteleba away from connecting to his body.

In the second round, Nzechukwu produced a devastating knockout as he connected a perfectly timed knee followed by a barrage of strikes to Cutelaba.

The African savage is now one of the contenders for the UFC Light heavyweight title held by Czech Republic's Jiří Procházka.

Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Moldovan Ion Cuțelaba in a UFC Light heavyweight bout
Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Moldovan Ion Cuțelaba in a UFC Light heavyweight bout Pulse Nigeria

Following his victory, Nzechukwu was presented with a 50,000 cash gift for earning the UFC performance of the night.

Following the cash gift from the UFC, Nzechukwu explained what he intends to use the money for.

Nzechukwu explained at the press conference that he intends to save the entirety of the money for his marriage ceremony.

The African Savage born in Imo State Nigeria reveals he intends to get married next year and the 50,000 bonus is estimated to be a whooping sum of 35 million naira.

He said, "Save it I'm trying to get married next year I try to save as much as I can and um I mean you can't get married with nothing so you got to pay for some stuff so just saving.

Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu knocks out Ion Cuțelaba in Vegas
Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu knocks out Ion Cuțelaba in Vegas AFP

"You know help my I'm grateful for this company you know I've been able to use some of the money they've given me to put my siblings to school, take care of my mother despite her illness prepare for her medical bills and stuff like that you know I'm grateful I can't ask for more.

"They've been great to me so I'm just grateful back even if I didn't win the performance of the night I'm always going to be grateful.

"This is the life I chose so no one put a gun to my head and forced me to do this no I chose this and they gave me the opportunity to so I'm grateful."

Nzechuwku is now expected to continue to move up the contender list in the UFC Light heavyweight division with a return to the octagon next year.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage

    Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Moldovan Ion Cuțelaba in a UFC Light heavyweight bout

    Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu knocks out Ion Cuțelaba in Vegas

  • empty

    Israel Adesanya arrested at airport days after loss to Alex Pereira

Recommended articles

The Pulse of The Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

The Pulse of The Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage

Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage

Qatar 2022: Poor decisions and Alphonso Davies costs Canada

Qatar 2022: Poor decisions and Alphonso Davies costs Canada

Reactions as Batshuayi and Courtois rescue 3 points for Belgium against Canada

Reactions as Batshuayi and Courtois rescue 3 points for Belgium against Canada

Qatar 2022: Day 4 Roundup: German Machine runs out of fuel and a statement performance from the golden boy

Qatar 2022: Day 4 Roundup: German Machine runs out of fuel and a statement performance from the golden boy

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

Qatar 2022: Barcelona players shine as Spain humiliate Costa Rica in 7-0 thumping

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ahmed Musa's World Cup record

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ahmed Musa's World Cup record

Trending

empty
UFC 281

Israel Adesanya arrested at airport days after loss to Alex Pereira

Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Moldovan Ion Cuțelaba in a UFC Light heavyweight bout
UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu knocks out Ion Cuțelaba in Vegas

Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage
UFC

Kennedy Nzechukwu to save 35 million naira bonus for marriage