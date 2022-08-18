Time and where to watch Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards

Usman will face Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight title.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and now faces a rematch against Edwards, the number one contender in the division.

Back in December 2015, the Nigerian Nightmare recorded a unanimous decision victory against Edwards in Orlando, Florida, United States of America on the UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 undercard.

Usman vs Edwards preview

Ahead of the rematch, Usman stated that he aims to break the spirit of his opponents after a decision victory in their first fight.

In an interview on ESPN Usman gave his verdict on talk about his legacy in the UFC welterweight division.

He said, it's uh really it's just about accomplishing the next goal at hand.

“I try not to focus on the legacy. I try not to focus on all the things that you know people are saying or people are doing now.

“I'll try to focus on the next guy and the next guy and the next guy after that. As long as I continue to focus on that and I continue to do my job with that by the time I'm said and done everyone's going to look down and look at my resume and say ``you know what that guy that was the best to do it.”

Previewing the fight, Usman explained that he aims to break the spirit of his opponent when they meet in the octagon.

He added, “For me that first fight was a tough fight. It was my first fight out of being the ultimate fighter winner and it was against a tough guy, Leon Edwards.

“One thing that I got from him was of course yeah I won the fight and I feel like I dominated him but there was just something in him I didn't completely take the fight out of him I didn't completely break that part of him which is something that I aim to do with each and every one of my opponents.

“By not doing that I think he still felt that with a little more preparation he might have a better chance but at the end of the day people don't understand why I am the best right now.”

Usman went on to explain that after recording a decision victory in the first fight he aims to leave no doubt in the rematch.

He concluded, “For Leon Edwards this Saturday, honestly I'm not that confident that

he's going to go the same way it did in 2015. I think it might be better for me.

“He's improved greatly. He's really worked on his skills and sharpened tools against lesser opponents.

“The one biggest takeaway that I took away from that first fight was the fact that when

both of our wheels were tested he wilted and that's not something that you just get overcome overnight

“It's in their spirit, it's in their soul, I feel it. That's one of the most uh that's to be honest that's the most addictive thing to me is being able to feel them feel their spirit feel their will break slowly starts to give in let up.

UFC 278 – Main card

- Main event: Welterweight championship: Kamaru Usman v Leon Edwards

- Middleweight: Paulo Costa v Luke Rockhold

- Bantamweight: Jose Aldo v Merab Dvalishvili

- Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura v Alexander Romanov

- Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro v Harry Hunsucker

UFC 278 Preliminary card

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early preliminary card

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs Amir Albazi

Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs Victor Altamirano

Time and where to watch Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards at UFC278

The fight between Usman and Edwards will take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, home of NBA franchise the Utah Jazz.

The fight will take place in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3;00 Nigerian time.