Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The 35-year-old Usman is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder.

Usman born in Auchi, Nigeria is regarded as the Nigerian Nightmare and one of the country's biggest names overseas.

Usman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second installation of the movie.

Usman is now a confirmed character in the sequel of Black Panther and although his role is unknown it is rumored to be significant.

The Nigerian Nightmare is getting ready for the defense of his UFC Welterweight title against Leon Edwards.

Usman will headline UFC 278 in a rematch against Edwards scheduled to take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Utah on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever directed by Ryan Coogler will premiere on Friday, November 11, 2022 two months after Usman's fight against Edwards.