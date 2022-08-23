Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Usman suffered a loss to Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 276.

The Nigerian Nightmare as Usman is known was knocked out cold by Edwards with a leg kick.

Upon his knockout, Usman was required to visit a hospital for check-up.

Usman on visit to hospital

Usman has finally given his assessment of the fight with Edwards. After losing the UFC Welterweight title, Usman explained his mindset in an interview with TMZ Sports.

He said, "I'm so gracious to be in that place and time right now where people just care that much.

"Like, I thought I was famous before, but f***, with the meme action going on, I'm famous now. But it's just an added bonus, an added hunger to the return."

"I've watched that fight now, what, three-four times? "No, it's not hard at all.

“Do you know how many people I've done that to? That's the thing, that's the beautiful thing about this sport.

"That happens and we forget what was actually taking place in that fight.

“So, I'm not down at all! You know, it's almost like everyone is more sad about it than I am... For me, that's a good thing because it lets me know that people care."

Usman also explained that his trip to the hospital was just a formality to make sure there was no severe damage.

He added, "Yeah I had to go to the hospital to just get scammed and all that just the formalities which I was out in and out of there.

"Everything is good, you know everything was great it was it was just a what a shot it was a great shot a great shot I'm talking hail mary to the super bowl."