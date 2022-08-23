UFC 278

Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  MMA

Kamaru Usman explains going to the hospital after he was knocked out by Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]
Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman is back from the hospital after being knocked out at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 278.

Usman suffered a loss to Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 276.

The Nigerian Nightmare as Usman is known was knocked out cold by Edwards with a leg kick.

Upon his knockout, Usman was required to visit a hospital for check-up.

Kamaru Usman to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards Usman on I am athlete Podcast

Israel Adesanya celebrates Leon Edwards after knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Israel Adesanya celebrates Leon Edwards after knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 Pulse Nigeria

Usman has finally given his assessment of the fight with Edwards. After losing the UFC Welterweight title, Usman explained his mindset in an interview with TMZ Sports.

He said, "I'm so gracious to be in that place and time right now where people just care that much.

"Like, I thought I was famous before, but f***, with the meme action going on, I'm famous now. But it's just an added bonus, an added hunger to the return."

"I've watched that fight now, what, three-four times? "No, it's not hard at all.

“Do you know how many people I've done that to? That's the thing, that's the beautiful thing about this sport.

"That happens and we forget what was actually taking place in that fight.

Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight
Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight Pulse Nigeria

“So, I'm not down at all! You know, it's almost like everyone is more sad about it than I am... For me, that's a good thing because it lets me know that people care."

Usman also explained that his trip to the hospital was just a formality to make sure there was no severe damage.

He added, "Yeah I had to go to the hospital to just get scammed and all that just the formalities which I was out in and out of there.

Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards Pulse Nigeria

"Everything is good, you know everything was great it was it was just a what a shot it was a great shot a great shot I'm talking hail mary to the super bowl."

It is expected that Usman will have a rematch with Edwards scheduled for Wembley, London later this year.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Super Eagles duo Ndidi and Iwobi ranked top tacklers in the Premier League

Super Eagles duo Ndidi and Iwobi ranked top tacklers in the Premier League

Forgotten Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme set for return to Turkey

Forgotten Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme set for return to Turkey

Nigerian Player Review: Sadiq hot and cold, Iwobi world-class, Osimhen wasteful

Nigerian Player Review: Sadiq hot and cold, Iwobi world-class, Osimhen wasteful

Trending

Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards
UFC 278

Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards

Time and where to watch Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards UFC 278 clash
UFC 278

Time and where to watch Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards

Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Reactions as Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch
UFC 278

'I go soon beat person pikin again' - Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch