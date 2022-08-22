Israel Adesanya celebrates Leon Edwards after knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 [Video]

Nigerian-American professional MMA star Kamarudeen Usman lost to Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278.

Usman dominated the fight up until he was knocked out by a massive leg kick to his head by Edwards.

By winning the fight, Edwards dethroned Usman as the UFC welterweight champion.

Adesanya has now taken to social media a day after the fight to give his assessment of what happened.

Adesanya on Usman vs Edwards

Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and took to his official YouTube account to provide insight on the fight between Usman and Edwards

On his YouTube channel, Adesanya hosted a watch party for UFC 278 with Dave Blakamoto, his trainer, and others.

Speaking about the outcome, Adesanya said, 'Real life Rocky story and it goes with his name Rocky Leon Rocky Edwards the new UFC welterweight champion.

"As much as I'm happy for Leon I'm more happy for Tim because Tim's you know our manager and you know I was just mentoring.

"It's bittersweet I'm so happy for Leon. I'm so sad for tomorrow but then also I know like the rematch they're gonna have like a rematch Buzz or something."

Adesanya then took to his official Instagram account to express his happiness for Leon while also wishing his compatriot Usman well.

He said, "What a life…This game can be bitter-sweet at times.

"Congratulations to both men!! My Dawg @leonedwardsmma going through adversity and overlooked for years being the dark horse of the division to becoming the new UFC Welterweight Champion!

"My brother @usman84kg putting on a showcase throughout the fight, overcoming adversity in the first round and coming back in round 2,3 & 4 showing what a champion is made of.

"This is the fight game, but this ain’t a game to us. #dangerous #whatalife #ufc278."