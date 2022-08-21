Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards

Drake placed a sizeable amount of money on Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman in the welterweight championship fight.

Usman suffered a shock defeat to Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Drake a high-profile celebrity is known to gamble on several UFC fights with huge amounts of money.

Drake loses money on Usman

A few months ago, Drake put a huge amount of money on Nigerian-born New Zealand professional MMA star Israel Mobolaji Adesanya.

Adesanya would make Drake money by defeating Jarod Cannonier by unanimous decision.

https://twitter.com/PulseSportsNG/status/1561281515799171074?s=20&t=2LW-0sUFNBmk2hZVrKB_ww

Drake then decided to bet on Usman, Adesanya's compatriot but the result turned out to be different.

Drake put out two tickets on his official social media handles just before the start of UFC 278 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Drake bet $200,000 on Usman to defeat Edwards on the first ticket. The other was a combination of victory for Usman to win and also for a Jose Aldo victory worth $230,000.

Both outcomes were defeats for the fighters Drake bet on as he lost a combined $430,000 on two UFC278 tickets.