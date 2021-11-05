John Obi Mikel is in search of a new employer less than two months before the start of the winter transfer window in January.
Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sacked by Kuwait Club
Mikel Obi will no longer continue at Kuwait SC as his contract was terminated.
The former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea midfielder has been dismissed by Kuwait SC.
In a post on their official Instagram account, Kuwait SC revealed that the contract of the experienced midfielder has been terminated.
The statement said, "Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Obi Mikel"
The former Chelsea midfielder in July joined Kuwait SC on a free transfer. He signed a one-year contract with Kuwait SC with an option to extend by has been dismissed after just four months at the club.
Mikel Obi represented the Brigadiers in the AFC Cup, was appointed their captain but will depart without making his league debut.
Before he joined Kuwait SC, Mikel Obi played for Premier League side Chelsea where he made his mark lifting several titles including the Champions League and Europa League. He also featured in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Stoke City. He also represented the Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Trabzonspor in Turkey
