RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sacked by Kuwait Club

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Mikel Obi will no longer continue at Kuwait SC as his contract was terminated.

Mikel new
Mikel new

John Obi Mikel is in search of a new employer less than two months before the start of the winter transfer window in January.

Recommended articles

The former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea midfielder has been dismissed by Kuwait SC.

In a post on their official Instagram account, Kuwait SC revealed that the contract of the experienced midfielder has been terminated.

The statement said, "Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Obi Mikel"

The former Chelsea midfielder in July joined Kuwait SC on a free transfer. He signed a one-year contract with Kuwait SC with an option to extend by has been dismissed after just four months at the club.

Mikel Obi represented the Brigadiers in the AFC Cup, was appointed their captain but will depart without making his league debut.

Before he joined Kuwait SC, Mikel Obi played for Premier League side Chelsea where he made his mark lifting several titles including the Champions League and Europa League. He also featured in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Stoke City. He also represented the Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Trabzonspor in Turkey

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best jerseys in Super Eagles history

5 best jerseys in Super Eagles history

Al Sadd confirm Xavi's return to Barcelona

Al Sadd confirm Xavi's return to Barcelona

Dream of Barcelona return comes true for club icon Xavi

Dream of Barcelona return comes true for club icon Xavi

Al Sadd say deal agreed with Barcelona for Xavi

Al Sadd say deal agreed with Barcelona for Xavi

Edinson Cavani talks tough ahead of Manchester derby

Edinson Cavani talks tough ahead of Manchester derby

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sacked by Kuwait Club

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sacked by Kuwait Club

Chelsea battle Atletico Madrid for 'Hungarian Van Dijk'

Chelsea battle Atletico Madrid for 'Hungarian Van Dijk'

Europa League: Everyone at Leicester frustrated by Spartak Moscow draw, says Iheanacho

Europa League: Everyone at Leicester frustrated by Spartak Moscow draw, says Iheanacho

Europa League: Victor Moses celebrates scoring for Spartak Moscow against Leicester City

Europa League: Victor Moses celebrates scoring for Spartak Moscow against Leicester City

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina