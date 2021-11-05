Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sacked by Kuwait Club

The former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea midfielder has been dismissed by Kuwait SC.

In a post on their official Instagram account, Kuwait SC revealed that the contract of the experienced midfielder has been terminated.

The statement said, "Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Obi Mikel"

The former Chelsea midfielder in July joined Kuwait SC on a free transfer. He signed a one-year contract with Kuwait SC with an option to extend by has been dismissed after just four months at the club.

Mikel Obi represented the Brigadiers in the AFC Cup, was appointed their captain but will depart without making his league debut.