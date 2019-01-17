Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has hinted at a possible return to play for Nigeria's senior mens national football team.

The 31-year-old stated that he has parted ways with Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin Teda after two seasons.

The veteran midfielder has been on break since his previous team escaped relegation to the lower division.

Mikel was on visitation break to family and friends in Nigeria last year.

He stated that he was not yet ready to play for the Super Eagles after the team crashed out of the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

However, it seems Mikel has reconsidered his decision and has now decided to play again for the Super Eagles.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a cryptic message with a message which said, “Can’t Wait” along with a picture of him in a Super Eagles jersey.

He missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Seychelles and a doubleheader against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

He also missed the clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which the Super Eagles sealed an AFCON ticket and a friendly game against the Cranes of Uganda.

Gernot Rohr has not made a statement to reveal if Mikel will part of this list for the final AFCON qualifier against Seychelles on Friday, March 22 and a friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, March 26.