Santiago Solari’s side was the better side in the first half of Wednesday’s clash. However, they conceded thrice during the chaotic final 30 minutes and went out 4-1 on aggregate.

If Barca succeeds in delivering winning today, Los Merengues would be 12 points adrift of their hated rivals. To make matters worse, the Blaugrana already have a head-to-head advantage having won the first leg at the Camp Nou by 5 goals to 1.

Today’s El Clasico is not a match Madrid can afford to lose as the European champions have only won just one of the last eight La Liga encounters against Ernesto Valverde’s team. They have not beaten Barca at the Santiago Bernabeu since October 2014 when they had a 3-1 success.

The humiliation of Real Madrid in this season’s first La Liga encounter (a 5-1 game that saw Luis Suarez score a hattrick) was the result that ultimately cost Julen Lopetegui his job as Real manager.

Fixture

Saturday 2nd March

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona

19:45 (GMT)

Santiago Bernabeu

