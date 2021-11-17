£100m star Jack Grealish given ultimatum by his childhood sweetheart to choose who he wants as girlfriend

According to a report by the Daily Sun, Grealish is under pressure from his girlfriend Sasha Attwood to make a decision on the girl he wants to be with.

The report by the Sun details how Grealish has been involved with 31-year-old reality television star Emily Atack while still being in a relationship with his girlfriend.

The report says Grealish who is 26-years-old initially told Sasha that Emily is just a friend following reports of them spending time together.

However, the latest update is that Grealish and Sasha are now at a crossroads following the continuous relationship with Emily.

Grealish and Sasha met up to discuss the continuation of the relationship with the recent involvement of Emily.

The report says, “Sasha has been rocked by news of Jack’s secret friendship. She had no idea.

“Jack has apologized to her for any upset caused, and they were due to meet to discuss their future.

“Jack is really confused. On the one hand, he’s being advised to stay loyal to his childhood sweetheart for all sorts of reasons — commercial and otherwise.

“But on the other, he’s intoxicated by Emily’s company. He can’t seem to stay away from her.

“Plus loads of his club mates have crushes on Emily too — so they’re saying something different."

Grealish met Sasha when they were in secondary school and ever since have dated on and off.

Emily met Jack earlier this year on the celeb dating app Raya and made the assumption he was single.

Grealish is trying to be loyal to his long-time sweetheart but also fascinated by Emily who previously dated Charlie Edwards.

In the report, a source close to TVs star said, “Emily’s mates, including her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Edwards), have all rallied around her since the news of their relationship broke.

“She’s made it clear to Jack the last thing she wants is to be presented as a home-wrecker when she’s anything but. Jack needs to get his story straight and make a decision.

“The ball is in his court — but Emily’s made it clear to Jack she won’t be a mug and hang around waiting for him.”

Sasha was present on Friday night as England thrashed Albania 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier.