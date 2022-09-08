'Luckily there are 6 games'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's loss as he pays respect to Queen Elizabeth

Roma started their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Ludogorets at Stadium Ludogorets Arena on Thursday evening.

After a goalless first half, Cauly Oliveira put the home side ahead in the 71st minute with a smart finish. Eldor Shomurodov appeared to have earned a point for Roma with a header four minutes from time, but Nonato's strike two minutes later secured a famous victory for Ludogorets.

It is Roma's second loss in as many games after losing 4-0 to Udinese in the league last Sunday. The result is also not an ideal start in the Europa League for the Italian side, having won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Nonetheless, Mourinho is not worried, although he believes Roma did not deserve to lose the game. The Portuguese tactician admitted his side did not do enough to win the match, but they should not have lost the game either.

We were in control of the match," Mourinho said after the game. I don't want to say that we had a fantastic match, but it seemed at least enough not to lose. Goals, we have experienced a difficult situation.

"It seems that in these last games, everything goes against us. Luckily there are six games, although losing the first one puts pressure on you.

But we have to go ahead and score 3 points against HJK the next week at home. The defensive department?

The team defends, not 3-4 players. The second goal, to tell the truth, is the consequence of emotion because we wanted to continue playing with the same risk and not settle for a draw," Mourinho added.

During the game, the news of Queen Elizabeth's II passing was announced, and Mourinho was quick to pass his condolences after the match. The Portugal tactician, who had a successful career in England, paid his respect to the late Monarch.

I'm so sorry. I'm not a foreigner in England, it's my home, my family's. A figure who is respected by everyone in the world disappears, a great lady, as well as a queen," Mourinho added.