Nigerian sports journalist Tega Onojaife who is also the founder of Ladies in Sports International (LIS), a platform that seeks to celebrate and improve women’s sports in Nigeria and beyond, has called for more attention and investment to be given to women’s sports.

Onojaife made this call in a statement after watching events play out in the sports industry following the coronavirus pandemic.

The way things have gone in the past few months have reiterated the need for restructuring of women’s sport.

"Sports development creates job opportunities, such as Managers, Administrators, journalists & commentators, Engineers & developers, Coaches and Sport Doctors, Producers and retailers of sports goods etc. And we are only doing the barest minimum with Men's sport. Imagine how much more we can do if we also developed women's sport the same way,” Onojaife said.

Founded in 2016, LIS is a non-profit organization that promotes women sports and improves the standard of living women in sports in Nigeria.

Through initiatives like the #KnowHerName campaign, the platform’s mission is to engage in action and discussion focused on empowering women and girls through a successful career in sports with the vision of a well-commercialised sports industry for women that creates jobs, ensures equality and an increase in girls participating in sports for leisure or as a career.