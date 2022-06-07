TRANSFERS

‘I want to leave’ - Lewandowski’s Bayern breakfast, Tchouameni to Real Madrid and other transfer gist

Izuchukwu Akawor
All the biggest talking points, gist and stories around the world of transfers involving the biggest players like Robert Lewandowski, Aurelien Tchouameni and Paul Pogba.

With domestic leagues on break around the world in football, international competitions have taken centre stage, saved us all from boredom and kept us all glued to our screens.

But with our attention now focused on the international scene, it seems things are beginning to move fast in the transfer market for some players and clubs.

Bayern Munich CEO slams Robert Lewandowski following exit claims
Bayern Munich CEO slams Robert Lewandowski following exit claims Pulse Sports

Manchester United have announced the departure of some big stars led by midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemantic Matic, while Robert Lewandowski is ready to serveBayern Munich some real breakfast.

Now, let’s take a quick look at some of the biggest gists so far in the transfer market for clubs and players.

Paul Pogba is on his way back to Juventus after what has been a mistake of a stint at Manchester United.

Pogba spent six years at United but will dash back to another ex - Juventus, who he swapped United for in the summer of 2016 for a then-record fee of £89m.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba AFP

According to the reliable transfer wizard, Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are “confident” that a deal will be struck for the 29-year-old, who could earn as much as €8m per week in wages

Another French midfielder is set to get his dream move according to the latest transfer gist.

AS Monaco defensive schemer, Aurelien Tchouameni could complete his much-anticipated move to Champions League giants, Real Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in Janaury 2020
Aurelien Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in Janaury 2020 AFP

Various reports say that the 22-year-old, who is currently on duty with France in the UEFA Nations League, is set to seal a whopping €80m move in the coming days.

This particular gist is going to be one of the hottest in Europe this summer because Robert Lewandowski has asked that Bayern should let him go.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern in a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund after finishing second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting
Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern in a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund after finishing second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting AFP

Lewandowski has informed the Bavarians of his intention to leave the club and has set his sights on a move to La Liga side, FC Barcelona.

Oliver Kahn slams 'disrespectful' Lewandowski following exit claims

"I only want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way is to find a solution together," Lewandowski said as per Romano.

“Something has died in me, I want to leave Bayern for more emotions in my life."

When the Serbian confirmed that he would be leaving Manchester United this summer, you should have been able to predict that a reunion with his former boss at the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho, was on the cards.

Nemanja Matic
Nemanja Matic AFP

Well, we can confirm here at Pulse Sports Nigeria that the deal is close, with medical tests set as Matic is ready to put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Roma.

