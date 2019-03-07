LeBron James moved past his role model Michael Jordan in the NBA all-time scoring list as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 99-115 to the Denver Nuggets in an encounter played on Wednesday, March 7.

There have been comparisons between LeBron and Jordan ever since he came into the league in 2003.

LeBron admitted he chose the number 23 as Jordan was his idol growing up before becoming a professional.

Now 34-years-old LeBron is in his 16th season and has three championships two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers before he moved to the Lakers.

Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time but LeBron through his achievements has been included in the conversation in recent times.

Jordan played just for 15 seasons and took three years off during his prime between 1994 and 1996.

Speaking after the game LeBron stated his admiration for MJ while growing up and gave his thoughts on surpassing him on the scoring charts

He said, "A lot of stuff ive done in my career this ranks up there at the top, Winning a championship.

"Just i mean. For a kid from Akron, Ohio that needed inspiration and needed some time of positive influence… MJ was that guy for me.

"I watched him from afar, i wanted to be like MJ shoot fade aways like MJ i wanted to stick my toungue out on dunks like MJ, i wanted the kids to look at me at some points like MJ."

LeBron needed just 13 points to eclipse Jordan and achieved the feat in the first half when he converted a a left-handed layup.

He finished the game with 31 points and now has 32, 311 points in fourth place with several season still left to play ahead of Jordan who has 32,292 points.

LeBron is among the top assist providers in the league but could not help his side to victory as their playoff place in now in jeopardy.

LeBron now has in his sights another Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who has 33,643 points while Karl Malone with 36,928 in second while Kareem AbdulJabbar has 38,387 as the top scorer in the NBA.