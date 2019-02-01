LeBron James made his NBA return for the Los Angeles Lakers after 17 games as they beat rivals Los Angeles Clippers 123-120 in an encounter played on Friday, January 2.

Since LeBron sustained a groin injury in the NBA Xmas encounter against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers have slipped off the play-off spot in the western conference winning six and losing 11 games.

He made his return to the team and contributed 24 points and 14 rebounds as the Lakers returned to winning ways.

He had help from Lance Stephenson and Brandon Ingram who both contributed 20 and 19 points respectively.

NBA results

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors suffered a loss for the first time in 11 games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers beat the Warriors 113-104 at the Oracle Arena with their star players Joel Embiid put up 26 points and 20 rebounds and Ben Simmons also recording a 26 point game despite a 41 point game by Steph Curry.

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-114, Andre Drummond put up 24 points and 20 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 93-89.

The Orlando Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 107-100, while Giannis led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-92 win over the Toronto Raptors.