LeBron James in now in danger of missing the NBA playoffs after his Los Angeles Lakers lost 118-109 to the Phoenix Suns in an encounter played on Sunday, March 3.

The Lakers suffered a loss to the Eastern Conference leading Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center and hoped to return to winning ways against the Suns.

The Suns are the bottom team in the Western Conference and was supposed to be an easy win for the Lakers.

LeBron however had a frustrating game posting up a near triple double with 27 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds.

Rookie Deandre Ayton punished the Lakers putting up 26 and 10 rebounds as the Suns recorded their first win in five games.

NBA results

Reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways as they beat the Philedlphia Sixers 120-117.

Kevin Durant returned to put up 34 points with help from Steph Curry adding 28 points and DeMarcus Cousins recording 25 as they won despite a triple double from guard Ben Simmons who dropped 22 points 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Detroit Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-93, while the Orlando Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 117-112.

The Miami Heat continue their playoff push with a 117-88 win over the Brooklyn Nets while the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-102.

Donovan Mitchell put up a career-high 46 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-111 despite 43 points and 14 rebounds from Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The Memphis Grizzles beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-81 while the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 120-112.