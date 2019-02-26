Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James entered the NBA record books as they suffered a set back in the race for the playoffs.

The Lakers lost 110-105 to the Memphis Grizzles and are now in danger of missing the playoffs.

The Lakers revived their playoff hopes after a win against the Houston Rockets after the All-Star breaks but have now lost two games in a row.

LeBron has made the playoffs every season since 2009 but his record is now in jeopardy after another loss.

The Lakers have missed the playoff for the last five seasons and the defeat against the Grizzles means they have suffered back to back losses after a blowout suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron recorded a triple double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but could not save the Lakers as they fell behind in the playoff race.

The 34-year-old entered the record books of the top ten assists in the history of the NBA.

LeBron who became the fifth top scorer in the league history is now the only player to be in the top ten on both the scoring and assist charts.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the game, LeBron stated that the loss was tough but his teammates have to respond to his latest set back.

He said, “At this point, if you are still allowing distractions to affect the way you play, then this is the wrong franchise to be a part of,” James said. “And you should just come and be like, ‘Listen, I can’t do this.

“Seriously? If you’re distracted by playoff pushes, out of all the stuff that’s been talked about this year — just come and do your job, do our job at a high level. That’s not a distraction. That’s what you want. That’s what you want every game. You want to feel like you’re fighting for something.”

The Lakers have a 29-31 record and are now behind the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs, the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

They return action when they take on Pelicans in a rematch scheduled for Thursday, February 28.