The event, put together by the Lagos State Sports Commission in conjunction with Ambassadors Initiative for Youth Development & Conflict Resolution, took place at the Indoor Sports Hall, Molade Okoya-Thomas building as well as the main bowl of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on April 6, 2022.
Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event
As part of activities to mark the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, the Lagos State government organised an all-track event for school students.
The meet featured 24 private and public school students from across the six Education Districts in Lagos taking part in track events such as 100m, 200m, 4×100 relays and mixed relays for boys and girls.
Oreyo Junior Grammar School, Ikorodu, emerged the overall winner of the event with four gold, two silver and one bronze medal, while Corona Secondary School, Agbara, came in second place with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu, came in third with three gold and one silver medal.
