Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

The meet featured 24 private and public school students from across the six Education Districts in Lagos taking part in track events such as 100m, 200m, 4×100 relays and mixed relays for boys and girls.

Oreyo Junior Grammar School, Ikorodu, emerged the overall winner of the event with four gold, two silver and one bronze medal, while Corona Secondary School, Agbara, came in second place with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu, came in third with three gold and one silver medal.