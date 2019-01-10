Kyle Kuzma led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-100 win over the Detroit Pistons with ﻿star player LeBron James ﻿still absent in an NBA encounter played on Thursday, January 10.

The made it two consecutive wins as they outclassed the Pistons in three quarters at the Staples Center.

Kuzma put up a career-high 41 points with help from Michael Beasley whop added 19 points.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton hailed the performance of Kuzma as LeBron continues to be absent due to injury.

He said, “It speaks about how much confidence that he has and how much he believes in himself.”

NBA results

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 135-108 win over the Indiana Pacers, while Bradley Beal put up 34 points as the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia Sixers 123-106.

Rookie Luka Doncic put up 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 104-94.

The Portland TrailBlazers beat the Chicago Bulls 124-112, while Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 106-93 thanks to 33 points from Donovan Mitchell.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points and 13 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 140-124.

Marc Gasol recorded a double-double 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzles beat the Sacramento Kings 96-86.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-100, while the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 116-109.