Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt for the return leg against the Central African Republic

Iheanacho was on from the start as the Super Eagles suffered a shocking 1-0 loss at home to the Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 25-year-old played only the first half and was withdrawn at halftime. He appeared to have done his groin while attempting a shot at goal towards the end of the first half.

He signalled to the bench as he fell to the ground but returned to finish the half.

The Leicester City star did not return for the second half and was replaced by Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi who came on for his debut.

Speaking to Pulse Sports after the game, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he is unsure of Iheanacho’s availability for the return fixture.

“For the game on Sunday, I will have to make some chances because already there are some injuries. Kelechi [Iheanacho] had a knock and I don’t know if he is able to play,” Rohr said.

Rohr also said some of the players in action on Thursday were also tired and might not recover well for the second leg against the Central African Republic.

Despite the loss, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are still top of Group C of the qualifiers with six points.