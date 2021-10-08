RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt for the return leg against the Central African Republic

Authors:

Steve Dede

The Leicester City forward might not be available for the Super Eagles on Sunday.

Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt for Nigeria's next game (Instagram/Kelechi Iheanacho)
Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt for Nigeria's next game (Instagram/Kelechi Iheanacho)

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt for the Super Eagles’ return leg game against the Central African Republic in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Recommended articles

Iheanacho was on from the start as the Super Eagles suffered a shocking 1-0 loss at home to the Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 25-year-old played only the first half and was withdrawn at halftime. He appeared to have done his groin while attempting a shot at goal towards the end of the first half.

He signalled to the bench as he fell to the ground but returned to finish the half.

Kelechi Iheanacho got injured in the first half but returned to finish the half (Instagram/Naija Footballers)
Kelechi Iheanacho got injured in the first half but returned to finish the half (Instagram/Naija Footballers) Instagram

The Leicester City star did not return for the second half and was replaced by Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi who came on for his debut.

Speaking to Pulse Sports after the game, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he is unsure of Iheanacho’s availability for the return fixture.

For the game on Sunday, I will have to make some chances because already there are some injuries. Kelechi [Iheanacho] had a knock and I don’t know if he is able to play,” Rohr said.

Rohr also said some of the players in action on Thursday were also tired and might not recover well for the second leg against the Central African Republic.

Despite the loss, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are still top of Group C of the qualifiers with six points.

Cape Verde and the Central African Republic are on four points while Liberia is bottom with three points.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Independence Day: 10 iconic Nigerian moments in sports since 1960

Nigeria has had some great sporting moments since 1960

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria