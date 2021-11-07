Kamaru Usman was victorious in his rematch at UFC 268 against Colby Covington that took place at Madison Square Garden, New York in the early hours of Sunday, November 7th.
Kamaru Usman reveals he is the best pound for pound fighter in the world after victory against Colby Covington
After the fight, Usman revealed where he ranks among the best Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters.
The fight went the distance with Usman edging Covington 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 on the judges’ cards.
It was the same result as the first fight as Usman retained his UFC welterweight title.
Speaking after the fight, Usman showed respect to Covington as he revealed that he was a good opponent.
"He's a tough son of a bitch," Usman told Joe Rogan in the Octagon. I knew with a guy like this, he was going to creep back in this."
"When you share an Octagon with someone this tough, you can't help it."
Usman then went on to give a verdict on his standing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
“I know there was a lot of trash talk, a lot of bad blood here and I’m sure there’s still gonna be some after tonight, but this guy’s a tough son of a b****, he’s tough as s***. I wanted to get crazy, try get him out of there, but I knew with a guy like this, he’s gonna creep back in it and we’re gonna end up in a situation [going to the judges’ score cards] that we don’t want to be in,” said Usman after the fight.
“I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now.”
Usman is expected to take a break and wait for another number one contender in the welterweight division.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng