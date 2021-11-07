Kamaru Usman reveals he is the best pound for pound fighter in the world after victory against Colby Covington

The fight went the distance with Usman edging Covington 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 on the judges’ cards.

It was the same result as the first fight as Usman retained his UFC welterweight title.

Speaking after the fight, Usman showed respect to Covington as he revealed that he was a good opponent.

"He's a tough son of a bitch," Usman told Joe Rogan in the Octagon. I knew with a guy like this, he was going to creep back in this."

"When you share an Octagon with someone this tough, you can't help it."

Pulse Nigeria

Usman then went on to give a verdict on his standing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“I know there was a lot of trash talk, a lot of bad blood here and I’m sure there’s still gonna be some after tonight, but this guy’s a tough son of a b****, he’s tough as s***. I wanted to get crazy, try get him out of there, but I knew with a guy like this, he’s gonna creep back in it and we’re gonna end up in a situation [going to the judges’ score cards] that we don’t want to be in,” said Usman after the fight.

“I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now.”