Kamaru Usman impressed by UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev

Usman believes that Chimaev has lived up to expectations, and his sudden emergence and subsequent rise are good for everyone involved with UFC. “You get a kid like this that comes in and has all this hype, and everyone is talking about him, it’s great for the sport and it’s great for guys like myself.

"He’s done a great job with what he’s been presented and the opposition. I take nothing away from him.” Usman told TMZ

Although Chimaev won the match, Burns dealt a lot of damage to him in the second round, and it appeared that Chimaev was in deep trouble.

Although the 27-year-old fighter showed great resolve to return, he looked fatigued, regardless of his confident attitude heading into the bout.

Usman commended Chimaev's steely confidence, which he believes comes from his intense training but also thinks the Chechnyan born fighter has the upper hand because of his media hype.

“The media kind of builds you up, and then they drop you the moment that you don’t live up to that. If I had a word of advice for him, it’s just to not get caught up in that because not every day is your day.

"At one point, someone’s going to come in, and it’s gonna be their day,” Usman said.

Heading into UFC 273, Chimaev called out Usman severally, but after taking more damage than he bargained for against Burns, he would probably want to reconsider that fight.

Usman however, is unbothered and is focused on his upcoming fight with British fighter Leon Edwards.