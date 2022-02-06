Juan Martin Del Potro hints at retirement from tennis

In his words,

“Before I start this conference, I would like to send a message. I have spent a lot of time thinking and imagining about this day, and I think this is one of the most difficult messages I will ever deliver. I know that people are expecting me to return to tennis, but this may be more of a farewell than a return”.

“I have strength to go forward, but my knee is becoming a nightmare. I have been trying alternative treatments for a number of years, with different doctors and attempts to fix it. But I have still not found a solution. But I never imagined retiring from tennis without having the chance to say goodbye, and I can’t imagine a better tournament than Buenos Aires to do it.”

“After these weeks we will see what happens with my future, but I am clear that I want to live like a person of 33 years and try to not have pain. It’s a difficult decision, but I wanted to make it clear.”

The former world number three last played a competitive game since June 2019. He faces Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open on February 7 and is a wildcard for another south American tournament, the Rio Open.