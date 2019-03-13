Nigerian basketball star Jordan Nwora has been named the 2019 Most Improved Player in the American Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The 20-year-old has been the leading scorer and rebounder for Louisville in the ACC regular season.

Now in his second year as a Sophomore, Nwora’s stats have improved drastically this season.

As a rookie in college Nwora averaged 11.6 points but there has been a 5.7 points increase in just one year.

Nwora now averages 17.3 points this season which makes him the fifth highest ranked player in the ACC behind some of the biggest names in the division like Zion Willamson of Duke who is projected to be the consensus number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Nigerian forward won the Most Improved award with a total of 30 points to edge out John Mooney of Notre Dame who came second and lost by just three votes.

Nwora who was born in New York, U.S.A was also named in the all-ACC third team of the season for his efforts in leading Louisville this season.

Nwora is a highly rated prospect at Louisville and is expected to declare for the 2019 draft following the footsteps of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Nwora is not done this season as he is expected to lead Louisville against Georgia Tech or Notre Dame in their opening game of the 2019 ACC Tournament scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina which hosted this season’s NBA All-star weekend activities.

Jordan is the son of Nigeria’s basketball senior national team D’Tigers coach Alexander Nwora.

The youngster helped Nigeria qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and has the record of the most points in a single game for D’Tigers with 36.

Nigerian basketball fans are hopeful he will make the squad to the world tournament scheduled for China in the summer.