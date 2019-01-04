Star player James Harden was the hero as the Houston Rockets beat reigning champions Golden State Warriors 135-134 in overtime in an NBA encounter played on Friday, January 4.

The 29-year-old has been in sensational form this season leading the Rockets in the absence of star partner Chris Paul.

The Rockets were trailing heavily but Harden put in a big performance draining several three pointers to send the game to overtime.

He eventually won the game with a three point shot as he recorded his fifth triple-double of the season with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Other top performers in the encounter were Steph Curry with 35 points, Clint Capela with 29 points while Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant contributed 26 points each.

NBA results

In other results the San Antonio Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 125-107.

DeMar DeRozan recorded his first career triple-double for the Spurs with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Another player who was under the spotlight was Kawhi Leonard who made a disappointing return against his former team.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 117-113 with Jamal Murray contributing 36 points