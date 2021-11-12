Wilshere vows to keep fighting for his career, seeks move abroad

The 29-year-old midfielder has been without a club since May 2021 when his contract with Championship side Bournemouth ran out. The one-time Arsenal Player of the year suffered the ignominy of having his three-year contract mutually terminated at West Ham United after he made only 19 appearances for the Hammers during the first two years of his contract.

Despite being previously plagued by injuries, Wilshere told BBC Sport he is fully confident he can still play. The ex-England international stated that he would be the first person to tell himself if he ever feels he couldn't continue playing football.

The 29-year-old said: "I 100% think I can still play. I don't care what people say or write or what they say on social media. I am an honest guy. If I didn't think I could, I would be the first to say 'enough, I am going to do something else.'"

The former Bournemouth player also confirmed that he is casting his net beyond the Premier League.

"But I am almost at the point where I think something different, abroad, might be beneficial to me," he added.

When asked if he was considering retiring from the game, Wilshere simply replied, "I have to think about it."

One likely venture that might interest Wilshere when he hangs up his boot is going into management, with the player already doing some coaching with the Arsenal U-23 team. He admitted that he has been gaining some experience in the managerial pool with an eye on the future.

"If you want to go on to become a successful coach or manager, you have to get as much experience as you can. That is why I am doing the coaching. I have been forced into doing it a little bit but I am grateful for the opportunity," he concluded.