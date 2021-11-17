RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Iran women's team accused of playing a MAN as a goalkeeper [photos]

Zohreh Koudaei gender is under question after representing Iran against Jordan

There has been a scandal about the gender of a player representing the Iranian women's football team.

Iran have been accused of fielding a man as a goalkeeper in an encounter against Jordan.

Jordan were unable to progress to the first-ever Women's Asia Cup after losing to Iran in the qualification process.

Following the outcome of the result, Jordan are not satisfied and demanded a gender verification on Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei.

Jordan, therefore, are calling on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for an investigation to figure out if Irans' goalkeeper Koudaei is a man.

Koudaei was outstanding in the qualification series as she saved two penalties to give Iran victory against Jordan in September.

Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, the president of the Jordan Football Association has now taken steps to request an investigation of the gender of the Iranian goalkeeper through a letter included in a tweet.

Maryam Irandoost Iran team's selector has responded to the accusation by Jordan. According to her, Jordan is trying to find an excuse for their loss.

She said, "The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry,' Irandoost told sports news site Varzesh3 on Sunday.

'We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time,' she added.

'These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team,' she said.

'The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favourite to qualify... and when they lost... it was natural to seek relief under false pretences and to escape responsibility for this failure."

Asides from the investigation about gender, Jordan also stated that the Iranian team should also be looked into for doping issues.

The victory for Iran against Jordan is the first time their women's team ever qualified for the Women's Asia Cup.

Goalkeeper Koudaei who is 32 played a crucial role as Iran won 4-2 in the shoot-out as she saved two penalties.

The AFC responded to the accusations by Jordan about the Iran goalkeeper.

A representative of the AFC said: 'The AFC does not comment on ongoing investigations and/or proceedings, whether actual or potential.'

This is not the first time Iran would be accused of fielding a man with the women's national team.

Back in 2015, about eight players in the Iran team were accused to be men.

Despite the Islamic law that forbids women from watching matches between men football is a popular sport with girls in Iran.

India will host the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup which is scheduled to start in January and Jordan are hopeful of a resolution of their case against Iran before then.

