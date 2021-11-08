RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Rashford withdraws from England squad; Emile Smith Rowe gets first senior call-up

Damola Ogungbe

Marcus Rashford will stay at Old Trafford and focus on gaining match fitness while Emile Smith-Rowe has joined the senior team for Albania, San Marino clashes.

Marcus Rashford has pulled out of England's November fixtures against Albania nd San Marino
Marcus Rashford has pulled out of England's November fixtures against Albania nd San Marino

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has pulled out of the upcoming international fixtures against Albania and San Marino. The England international will remain at United's training ground for November's international break, working on his match fitness ahead of a busy December period.

The Red Devils put out a statement on Monday, announcing the development and detailing the reasons for Rashford's decision to withdraw from the squad.

"Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness as England face their final two World Cup qualifiers," United's press statement explained.

"Rashford made a successful return last month, following rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the summer, scoring the first of three goals since his comeback when coming off the bench at Leicester City. He also found the net in the wins against Atalanta and Tottenham.

Rashford has been in and out of the United team as he recovers from a shoulder surgery
Rashford has been in and out of the United team as he recovers from a shoulder surgery AFP

"However, the homegrown talent was unable to train after the Champions League draw at Atalanta, due to illness.

"Yet he remains short of full fitness as he has been building up his game-time for United and has still to complete a full 90 minutes since the enforced lay-off."

Rashford featured for Manchester United in the Manchester derby, coming on in the 66th minute to replace compatriot, Mason Greenwood. The 24-year-old will be hoping to be fully fit for United's first game after the international break, an away tie to Watford on Saturday 20th November.

England will play Albania on Friday 12th November at Wembley before travelling to face San Marino on Monday 15th November. They currently sit top of Group I with 20 points amassed from six wins and two draws so far.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has received his first call up to the England senior national team
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has received his first call up to the England senior national team AFP

Emile Smith Rowe gets first Three Lions call-up; joins squad at St. George's Park

Following Rashford's withdrawal, Arsenal youngster, Emile Smith Rowe has received his first senior national team call-up. The 21-year-old was initially meant to join up with the England U-21 squad but has now been invited to join the Three Lions.

Smith Rowe has already arrived at the England training camp at St. George's Park, presumably filling in for the absent Rashford and Chelsea's Mason Mount whose arrival has been delayed due to a recent dental surgery.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

