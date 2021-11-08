Rashford withdraws from England squad; Emile Smith Rowe gets first senior call-up

The Red Devils put out a statement on Monday, announcing the development and detailing the reasons for Rashford's decision to withdraw from the squad.

"Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness as England face their final two World Cup qualifiers," United's press statement explained.

"Rashford made a successful return last month, following rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the summer, scoring the first of three goals since his comeback when coming off the bench at Leicester City. He also found the net in the wins against Atalanta and Tottenham.

"However, the homegrown talent was unable to train after the Champions League draw at Atalanta, due to illness.

"Yet he remains short of full fitness as he has been building up his game-time for United and has still to complete a full 90 minutes since the enforced lay-off."

Rashford featured for Manchester United in the Manchester derby, coming on in the 66th minute to replace compatriot, Mason Greenwood. The 24-year-old will be hoping to be fully fit for United's first game after the international break, an away tie to Watford on Saturday 20th November.

England will play Albania on Friday 12th November at Wembley before travelling to face San Marino on Monday 15th November. They currently sit top of Group I with 20 points amassed from six wins and two draws so far.

Emile Smith Rowe gets first Three Lions call-up; joins squad at St. George's Park

Following Rashford's withdrawal, Arsenal youngster, Emile Smith Rowe has received his first senior national team call-up. The 21-year-old was initially meant to join up with the England U-21 squad but has now been invited to join the Three Lions.