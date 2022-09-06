'I'm part of it'- Tuchel reveals why Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

The Blues got their campaign to the worst possible start following their defeat in Zagreb.

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea lacked hunger in their loss to Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea lacked hunger in their loss to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted his side were poor in their opening game of this year's Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb.

Read Also

Chelsea got their Champions League campaign to the worst possible start after losing 1-0 to the Croatian champions at Maksimir Stadium.

The Blues went into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over West Ham but were second best in their opening match of this year's Champions League.

Mislav Orsic's excellent goal was enough to condemn Chelsea to another defeat. The result is the latest in a series of underwhelming performances from The Blues.

While they did create a couple of chances, Dinamo were good value for the win, a view shared by Tuchel.

The German tactician was not shy to express his frustration following the game, saying his players were not at the level they should be.

"It's a lack of hunger, intensity, a lack of determination to win duels to actually do the things on the highest level," Tuchel said after the game.

"You cannot expect to win games, not in the Premier League or Champions League."

Tuchel, however, admits he is also culpable, suggesting he cannot pinpoint what exactly is the team's problem this season.

"It's too much to analyse. I'm a part of it," he added.

We're not where we need to be and where we can be.

It's on me and on us, and at the moment, everything is missing," the former Borussia Dortmund manager added.

Chelsea have no time to dwell on the defeat as they face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Salzbur next week Wednesday in their second group game.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Haaland ignites rivalry with Mbappe as Manchester City beats Sevilla

'So happy for him' - Reactions as Eden Hazard inspires Madrid to victory over Celtic in UCL

'So happy for him' - Reactions as Eden Hazard inspires Madrid to victory over Celtic in UCL

'I'm part of it'- Tuchel reveals why Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener

'I'm part of it'- Tuchel reveals why Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener

Angry Tuchel punish Chelsea players following Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb

Angry Tuchel punish Chelsea players following Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb

Frank de Boer reveals Calvin Bassey's weakness ahead of UCL Rangers reunion

Frank de Boer reveals Calvin Bassey's weakness ahead of UCL Rangers reunion

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

Trending

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Victor Osimhen calling for the ball at Napoli (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SERIE A

Osimhen: 'You are also selfish, stop getting pissed' - Alvino blasts Super Eagles striker

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Reactions to Isak's VAR disallowed goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool

Reactions to Isak's VAR disallowed goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool