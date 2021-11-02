RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Super Eagles list: The return of Ighalo causes confusion among football-loving Nigerians

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

There was excitement over the return of the Super Eagles to action after Head Coach Gernot Rohr released a list of 24 players for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde scheduled for November.

With four games played in group C, the final two matches will determine if the Super Eagles join Africa's elite football countries and progress to the final playoff round of qualifying.

The list features most of the regular names, as well as recalls for Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi who were missing in action when the Super Eagles faced off against the Central African Republic in a double-header last month.

With the World Cup qualifiers reaching its final stage, the decision of Super Eagles boss Rohr to recall goal poacher Odion Ighalo has sparked controversy.

The possible return of Ighalo from retirement has dominated the conversation around the Super Eagles list on Twitter. It will be recalled that the Al Shabab striker left the international scene following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Read Also: Odion Ighalo’s Nigeria return: Gernot Rohr’s greatest indictment?

While many fans expressed optimism about the return of Ighalo to the side as a proven goal scorer, some fans were of the view that his return would lead to uncertainty within the team and about its direction going forward. This was set against the backdrop of the exclusion of young striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is doing well in the German Bundesliga with Union Berlin.

Here are the reactions.

This poster placed the buck squarely on Ighalo's table, urging him to decline the invitation.

Ighalo 1
Is Ighalo now too old to contribute to the cause of the national team?

Ighalo 1
A strongly-worded indictment of all parties involved in the decision...

Ighalo 1
When keeping pace with some of Europe's elite strikers is not enough to get into the Nigeria national team...

Ighalo 1
Is the recall of Ighalo is an over-reaction to defeat at the hands of CAR?

Ighalo 1
The sort of decision to put people off watching the national team?

Ighalo 1
Ighalo 1
Looking at things from a different perspective...

Ighalo 1
An away game at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco against the Lone Stars of Liberia on Saturday, 13th November, and a home fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium against Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks on Tuesday, 16th November concludes this phase of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

