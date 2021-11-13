RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

He is a disgrace to United - Keane slams Maguire in 5-0 England victory

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Roy Keane thinks that Harry Maguire's dramatic goal celebration against Albania is embarrassing

Roy Keane labelled Harry Maguire a disgrace for goal celebration against Albania
Roy Keane labelled Harry Maguire a disgrace for goal celebration against Albania

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been roundly criticised for celebrating his first-half goal against Albania in Friday's World Cup qualifying match. The United skipper opened the scoring for England, heading in a Reece James cross in the ninth minute, en route to a convincing 5-0 victory for the Three Lions.

Recommended articles
England defender Harry Maguire scored the first goal in the 5-0 thrashing of Albania on Friday's World Cup Qualifying match
England defender Harry Maguire scored the first goal in the 5-0 thrashing of Albania on Friday's World Cup Qualifying match AFP

However, pundits on ITV's coverage of the match were not impressed by the 28-year-old's mode of celebration; cupping his hands behind his ears and wheeling away towards the corner flag. Led by former United defender Roy Keane, the pundits agreed that Maguire's celebration was unnecessary and an embarrassment.

Keane referred to Maguire's recent horrendous performances for Manchester United, alluding to the defender's celebration as an attempt at 'shutting his critics up.' The Irishman however feels this is embarrassing.

"When a player scores puts his hands to his ears he's like shutting the critics up, but I think that's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace to Man United. He thinks he scores there he's shut his critics up, embarrassing," Keane said.

Maguire has turned in below-par performances at club level for Manchester united
Maguire has turned in below-par performances at club level for Manchester united POOL

Former Tottenham striker, Jermaine Defoe thinks that the United man might have just opened up himself to more criticism if he turns in a bad performance later.

Defoe said: "You don't need to do it, he's scored the goal, it's a good goal. What it does do is put a sour taste in people's mouths, they don't like that. What it does is give them an opportunity to wait for that bad performance to have a go at him."

England were 5-0 victors over Albania on Friday night with first-half goals from Maguire, Jordan Henderson and a Harry Kane hat-trick putting the game to bed before the interval. The Three Lions sit top of Group I with 23 points from nine games, needing just a point from their final World Cup qualifying match against San Marino to secure their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He is a disgrace to United - Keane slams Maguire in 5-0 England victory

He is a disgrace to United - Keane slams Maguire in 5-0 England victory

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Pulisic, McKennie on target as US sink Mexico

Pulisic, McKennie on target as US sink Mexico

Berbatov backs Rodgers for United job, says Solskjaer's sack is inevitable

Berbatov backs Rodgers for United job, says Solskjaer's sack is inevitable

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's World Cup bid in balance

Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's World Cup bid in balance

Salah launches comeback as Egypt reach final qualifying stage

Salah launches comeback as Egypt reach final qualifying stage

England on verge of reaching World Cup as Kane treble destroys Albania

England on verge of reaching World Cup as Kane treble destroys Albania

Trending

Nigerian UFC champion Israel Adesanya is looking for revenge against the only fighter to knock him out (video)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Okoye

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)