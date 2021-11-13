He is a disgrace to United - Keane slams Maguire in 5-0 England victory

AFP

However, pundits on ITV's coverage of the match were not impressed by the 28-year-old's mode of celebration; cupping his hands behind his ears and wheeling away towards the corner flag. Led by former United defender Roy Keane, the pundits agreed that Maguire's celebration was unnecessary and an embarrassment.

Keane referred to Maguire's recent horrendous performances for Manchester United, alluding to the defender's celebration as an attempt at 'shutting his critics up.' The Irishman however feels this is embarrassing.

"When a player scores puts his hands to his ears he's like shutting the critics up, but I think that's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace to Man United. He thinks he scores there he's shut his critics up, embarrassing," Keane said.

POOL

Former Tottenham striker, Jermaine Defoe thinks that the United man might have just opened up himself to more criticism if he turns in a bad performance later.

Defoe said: "You don't need to do it, he's scored the goal, it's a good goal. What it does do is put a sour taste in people's mouths, they don't like that. What it does is give them an opportunity to wait for that bad performance to have a go at him."