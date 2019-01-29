Reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 132-100 to win their 11th straight game played on Tuesday, January 29.

Steph Curry was the star of the show with 26 points while Boogie Cousins contributed 22 points in just 25 minutes of action for his season high.

Curry also set an NBA record of a minimum of 200 threes in seven consecutive seasons after his amazing performance with six three-pointers in the game.

The Warriors now return to a set of consecutive home games at the Oracle Arena after a winning away streak.

Results

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown both put up 21 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-104.

The Atlanta Hawks recorded a 123-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers 123-118 with rookie Trae Young leading the charge with 26 points with help from John Collins who dropped 22 points.

Nikola Jokic was the star with 24 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzles 95-92.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 101-92 thanks to 15 points for Tony Parker.