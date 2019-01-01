﻿Reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors﻿ started the New Year with a 132-109 win over the Phoenix Suns in an NBA encounter played on Tuesday, January 1 , 2019.

The Warriors who have been inconsistent in recent weeks made it two wins from two after their previous victory against the Portland TrailBlazers.

Star player Steph Curry was again the hero contributing a game-high 34 points with help from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who added 25 and 15 points respectively.

NBA results

Russell Westbrook put up 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-102.

Julius Randle recorded 33 points and 11 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114.

James Harden was once again the hero with 43 points 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzles 113-101 to get their 10th win in 11 games.

LaMarcus Aldridge posts 32 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 120-111.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 125-100 while the Indiana Pacers continued their winning streak by beating the Atlanta Hawks 116-108.