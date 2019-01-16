Reigning Champions Golden State Warriors set a new NBA record as they beat the Denver Nuggets 142-111 in an encounter played on Wednesday, January 16.

The Warriors put up an outstanding 51 points in the first quarter to set a new NBA record against the Nuggets.

The slow start by the Nuggets would prove costly as the Warriors held on to their advantage for the entirety of the encounter as the recorded a blow out win by 30 points in Denver.

Three Warriors players also set a record of restringing 25 points point above in the same encounter.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both registered 31 points with Kevin Durant also adding 27 points as the Warriors put up 18 three point shots to record their fifth straight win.

The win meant the Warriors leapfrogged the Nuggets into top spot in the Western Conference of the NBA.

NBA results

The Milwaukee Bucks put up an impressive 124-86 win over the Miami Heat while the Atlanta Hawks recorded a shock win 142-126 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Joel Embiid put up 31 points and 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia Sixers recorded a 149-107 blow out against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He had help from Ben Simmons who dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds with Jimmy Butler also recording 19 points against his former side.

The Indiana Pacers recorded a blow out 131-97 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways with a 109-100 win over the Chicago Bulls as star player LeBron James continues to be sidelined.